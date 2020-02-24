World Sailing go ahead with World Cup Series Final in Japan

Following the announcement by Japan that they had postponed the training of Olympic volunteers due to the coronavirus outbreak, World Sailing issued the following . . .

‘World Sailing’s and the Japanese Sailing Federation’s preparations for the Hempel World Cup Series Final are ongoing. We look forward to delivering the event.

World Sailing’s Medical Commission are constantly reviewing the situation and providing teams with advice and guidance.’

The Hempel World Cup Series Final for the Olympic classes is due to take place in Japan at Enoshima from 14 to 20 June 2020.

It is the final major Olympic classes sailing event before the Tokyo Games open on 24 July.

The Olympic sailing events are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 6 August 2020.

