Ten teams entered for Youth America’s Cup

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has received ten entries to date for the revamped 2021 Youth America’s Cup.

With the initial entry period closing Saturday 29 February, the RNZYS can confirm that ten teams have already officially entered the event and it is shaping up to be a melting pot of global youth sailing talent.

Confirmed entries have been received from:

New Zealand,

China,

Australia,

Italy,

Hong Kong,

Switzerland (2),

Russia,

Argentina,

Netherlands.

Since the event was announced, there have been over forty high quality expressions of interest received.

Many of these clubs or teams are still in the process of getting their entry completed so the event is looking to be fully subscribed as planned.

Whilst entries remain open past this initial entry period, those entering 1 March – 30 September 2020 will incur a late entry fee.

The event will take place in the new AC9F foiling mono-hulls that have been developed by Yachting Developments with some input from the Emirates Team New Zealand design team and the first boat is due to be launched in the next two weeks.

The multi-leg event will begin with a fleet racing seeding event in China in November 2020 and then a match racing event in Auckland from 18 – 23 February 2021.

The finals will be held between 8 – 12 March 2021 right outside the RNZYS in the shadow of Auckland’s iconic Harbour Bridge.

Andrew Delves

The Notice Of Race is available here

The Youth America’s Cup Announcement is available here

Related Post:

Youth America’s Cup initial entry closing