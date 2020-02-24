Softly, Softly gives results at Day 2 of Radial Worlds

Despite a second day of light and variable winds at the Radial Worlds in Melbourne, consistency is already showing results for the overall leaders.
Maud Jayet (image) of Switzerland won the Blue flight to add to her second place from day 1, and takes a one point clear lead ahead of Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, who added a third place to yesterdays win.
Marit Bouwmeester of Holland added another third place to her scoreline and moves into third overall, two points behind Rindom.
Vasileia Karchaliou of Greece finished sixth to add to her earlier second place and takes fourth overall.
Britain’s Alison Young recovered some ground with a 6th place finish and is now 20th overall.
After her disaster starting yesterday Young was able to report . . . “My starting was better today, starting was really good actually, I just wasn’t particularly very quick upwind.”
Day 1 leader Marie Barrue of France could only manage a 20th and is now in 12th overall.
Tuula Tenkanen of Finland won the yellow flight, but with a 37 from day 1 sits in 36th overall.
In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh of Russia won the second race and takes a three point lead.
He leads from Michael Compton (3) of Australia, third is Slovenian Nik Pletikos (9) with fourth Jordan Makin (15) of Australia.
Light and variable winds again caused problems. For the second day in a row, only one race was possible as the wind drifted between south-west and south-east, rarely rising above 5 knots in strength.
Radial women – World Championship after 2nd flight races (102 entries)
1st SUI Maud JAYET 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM 1 3 – – 4 pts
3rd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 3 – – 6 pts
4th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 2 6 – – 8 pts
5th JPN Manami DOI 6 4 – – 10 pts
6th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 9 2 – – 11 pts
7th FRA Marie BOLOU 4 8 – – 12 pts
8th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 4 9 – – 13 pts
9th CAN Sarah DOUGLAS 5 8 – – 13 pts
10th FRA Louise CERVERA 8 10 – – 18 pts
11th POL Agata BARWINSKA 12 7 – – 19 pts
12th FRA Marie BARRUE 1 20 – – 21 pts
13th NOR Line FLEM HØST 19 2 – – 21 pts
14th AUS Mina FERGUSON 7 16 – – 23 pts
15th AUS Zoe THOMSON 10 14 – – 24 pts
16th POL Magdalena KWASNA 8 17 – – 25 pts
17th FRA Pernelle MICHON 13 12 – – 25 pts
18th GUA Isabella MAEGLI 21 5 – – 26 pts
19th AUS Mara STRANSKY 5 22 – – 27 pts
20th GBR Alison YOUNG 21 6 – – 27 pts
Radial men – World Championship after race 2 (66 entries)
1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 – – 17 pts
4th AUS Jordan MAKIN 3 15 – – 18 pts
5th AUS Daniel COSTANDI 14 6 – – 20 pts
6th AUS Rhett GOWANS 9 12 – – 21 pts
7th NZL Caleb ARMIT 5 18 – – 23 pts
8th AUS Brody RILEY 18 8 – – 26 pts
9th AUS Zac WEST 4 23 – – 27 pts
10th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 – – 30 pts
11th CRO Mario NOVAK 23 7 – – 30 pts
12th AUS Jon HOLROYD 21 10 – – 31 pts
13th RUS Dmitry GOLOVKIN 11 21 – – 32 pts
14th RUS Daniil MAISTROVSKII 13 19 – – 32 pts
15th THA Jarupong MEEYUSAMSEN 15 17 – – 32 pts