Softly, Softly gives results at Day 2 of Radial Worlds

Despite a second day of light and variable winds at the Radial Worlds in Melbourne, consistency is already showing results for the overall leaders.

Maud Jayet (image) of Switzerland won the Blue flight to add to her second place from day 1, and takes a one point clear lead ahead of Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, who added a third place to yesterdays win.

Marit Bouwmeester of Holland added another third place to her scoreline and moves into third overall, two points behind Rindom.

Vasileia Karchaliou of Greece finished sixth to add to her earlier second place and takes fourth overall.

Britain’s Alison Young recovered some ground with a 6th place finish and is now 20th overall.

After her disaster starting yesterday Young was able to report . . . “My starting was better today, starting was really good actually, I just wasn’t particularly very quick upwind.”

Day 1 leader Marie Barrue of France could only manage a 20th and is now in 12th overall.

Tuula Tenkanen of Finland won the yellow flight, but with a 37 from day 1 sits in 36th overall.

In the men’s championship Daniil Krutskikh of Russia won the second race and takes a three point lead.

He leads from Michael Compton (3) of Australia, third is Slovenian Nik Pletikos (9) with fourth Jordan Makin (15) of Australia.

Light and variable winds again caused problems. For the second day in a row, only one race was possible as the wind drifted between south-west and south-east, rarely rising above 5 knots in strength.

Radial women – World Championship after 2nd flight races (102 entries)

1st SUI Maud JAYET 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 2 6 – – 8 pts

5th JPN Manami DOI 6 4 – – 10 pts

6th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 9 2 – – 11 pts

7th FRA Marie BOLOU 4 8 – – 12 pts

8th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 4 9 – – 13 pts

9th CAN Sarah DOUGLAS 5 8 – – 13 pts

10th FRA Louise CERVERA 8 10 – – 18 pts

11th POL Agata BARWINSKA 12 7 – – 19 pts

12th FRA Marie BARRUE 1 20 – – 21 pts

13th NOR Line FLEM HØST 19 2 – – 21 pts

14th AUS Mina FERGUSON 7 16 – – 23 pts

15th AUS Zoe THOMSON 10 14 – – 24 pts

16th POL Magdalena KWASNA 8 17 – – 25 pts

17th FRA Pernelle MICHON 13 12 – – 25 pts

18th GUA Isabella MAEGLI 21 5 – – 26 pts

19th AUS Mara STRANSKY 5 22 – – 27 pts

20th GBR Alison YOUNG 21 6 – – 27 pts

Full results available here

Radial men – World Championship after race 2 (66 entries)

1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS Michael COMPTON 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd SLO Nik PLETIKOS 8 9 – – 17 pts

4th AUS Jordan MAKIN 3 15 – – 18 pts

5th AUS Daniel COSTANDI 14 6 – – 20 pts

6th AUS Rhett GOWANS 9 12 – – 21 pts

7th NZL Caleb ARMIT 5 18 – – 23 pts

8th AUS Brody RILEY 18 8 – – 26 pts

9th AUS Zac WEST 4 23 – – 27 pts

10th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD 25 5 – – 30 pts

11th CRO Mario NOVAK 23 7 – – 30 pts

12th AUS Jon HOLROYD 21 10 – – 31 pts

13th RUS Dmitry GOLOVKIN 11 21 – – 32 pts

14th RUS Daniil MAISTROVSKII 13 19 – – 32 pts

15th THA Jarupong MEEYUSAMSEN 15 17 – – 32 pts

Full results available here