Barru and Rindom lead after first day of Radial Worlds

Only one race was completed for the men and women’s fleets on the first day of the Radial World Championshps in Melbourne, Australia.
Defending women’s champion Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark took first place in the Yellow Fleet while Marie Barrue (image) of France won the Blue Fleet.
Britain’s Alison Young, racing in the blue fleet, finished 21st in her flight to place 40th overall.
“Not my best start to a regatta.” said Young, “It was tricky conditions but poor starting meant I didn’t make my own luck. Some elements of the race were ok. It’s useful that we can identify the starting as an error but it’s doubtful that we can solve that in the next 24 hours.”
Olympic champion, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland finished in third place in Blue Fleet and described it as “OK”.
It was a day of light and fluky conditions. Yellow Fleet had the better of the weather, getting away shortly after the scheduled start time in 6 knots of breeze and managing to finish before the wind began swinging wildly.
Blue fleet had a frustrating day, with race one starting almost on time but being abandoned at the first mark owing to a 30 degree shift.
In the men’s championship, Daniil Krutskikh of Russia won the opening race. He leads from Michael Compton of Australia, third is Jordan Makin of Australia.
Radial women – World Championship after 1st flight races (102 entries)
1st FRA Marie BARRUE – – 1 pts
1st DEN Anne-Marie RINDOM – – 1 pts
3rd SUI Maud JAYET – – 2 pts
3rd GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU – – 2 pts
5th NED Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 3 pts
5th GER Svenja WEGER – – 3 pts
7th NED Mirthe AKKERMAN – – 4 pts
7th FRA Marie BOLOU – – 4 pts
9th CAN Sarah DOUGLAS – – 5 pts
9th AUS Mara STRANSKY – – 5 pts
11th GER Julia BUESSELBERG – – 6 pts
11th JPN Manami DOI – – 6 pts
13th AUS Mina FERGUSON – – 7 pts
13th GER Pauline LIEBIG – – 7 pts
15th FRA Louise CERVERA – – 8 pts
15th POL Magdalena KWASNA – – 8 pts
17th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 9 pts
17th CAN Coralie VITTECOQ – – 9 pts
19th CYP Marilena MAKRI – – 10 pts
19th AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 10 pts
21st ESP Fatima REYES – – 11 pts
21st NED Daphne VAN DER VAART – – 11 pts
Radial men – World Championship after 1 race (66 entries)
1st RUS Daniil KRUTSKIKH – – 1 pts
2nd AUS Michael COMPTON – – 2 pts
3rd AUS Jordan MAKIN – – 3 pts
4th AUS Zac WEST – – 4 pts
5th NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 5 pts
6th BRA Gustavo CORREA NASCIMENTO – – 6 pts
7th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 7 pts
8th SLO Nik PLETIKOS – – 8 pts
9th AUS Rhett GOWANS – – 9 pts
10th AUS Samuel KING – – 10 pts
No GBR entry