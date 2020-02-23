Aussie breeze to victory at Harken Youth Match Racing Cup

James Hodgson and his Cruising YC of Australia Youth Sailing Academy crew of Harry Hall, Louis Schofield and Nick Rozenauers won the 2020 Harken Youth International Match Racing Cup.

The semi-final matchups were set with the French team helmed by Aurélien Pierroz racing against Jordan Stevenson’s RNZYS, and Nick Egnot-Johnson’s RNZYS taking on Australian James Hodgson.

The Semi-Finals were very similar to the quarterfinals, with both finishing in the minimum three races, and it was Aussie Hodgson and Kiwi Stevenson who cruised into the finals with easy three – nil victories.

The Final opened with a win apiece, but the strong wind took its toll on the boats, with a few breakages meaning racing didn’t get back underway for nearly an hour.

When racing did back underway it was Hodgson who had all the momentum, and his slick crew didn’t make any mistakes in the final two races, leading both throughout to sail away with the 2020 HARKEN Youth International Match Racing Cup.

Britain’s Ted Blowers, sailing with Will Birch-Tomlinson, Sophie Otter, Patrick Bray and Rebecca Emily finished in tenth place.

Focus now turns to the next week where the RNZYS will host the Harken 2020 Youth Match Racing World Championship.

