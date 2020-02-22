New to the UK . . . The Foiling Dinghy does what it says on the label.

Designed by Advanced Sailing Technologies (AST) to be an easy to foil sailing dinghy, purpose built to foil with a dual foil system.

Complexity is reduced to a minimum since the foils are self-adjusting and self-tacking. Also the boat is very forgiving and easy to launch.

It’s also claimed to be affordable, lightweight and easy to transport, launch and handle on land.



This German built dinghy will be launched in the UK at the 2020 RYA Dinghy Show (29 February – 01 March, Alexandra Palace) on the AST stand (D20).

The Show will see the launch of new business, ‘Dynamic-Sailing’, headed up by Stephen Blake who will be working with AST to promote The Foiling Dinghy in the UK.

And there will also be four Q&A sessions over the weekend at 11:30am and 15:30 both days, talking about the unique ACC – Automatic Cant Control foil system.



Plus, visitors can enter a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a day on the water in The Foiling Dinghy at Carsington SC, in Ashbourne, there are five places up for grabs.

While a special show promotion will give the first five people to place an order at the show £500 off the RRP.

Note that in Europe it sells for Price: € 12,990 incl 19% VAT (about £10,876)

The Foiling Dinghy specification:

Length: – – 3.85m

Width: – – 1.58m

Beam with foils exposed: – – 2.10m

Draft launching: – – 0.15m

Draft foils exposed: – – 1.10m

Hull weight: – – 30kg

Overall weight: – – 55kg

Sail area: – – 9.5m²

Supplied with North sail and launching trolley with foil support.

