Tokyo anger at “inappropriate” offer from London to host Olympics

A row has broken out over an “inappropriate” offer from London to step in to replace Tokyo as hosts of this year’s Olympic Games because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has criticised an “inappropriate” offer by London Mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who apparently claimed that the city “can host the Olympics in 2020” and the world “might need us to step up” due to the virus.

Bailey, who is a candidate for Mayor of London in the up coming mayoral election, added he would “make sure London is ready to answer the call and host the Olympics again” if he is elected Mayor.

The next London mayoral election will be held on 7 May 2020.

Both Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee have insisted the Games will not be postponed or cancelled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori has also remained defiant and blasted what he claimed were “irresponsible” rumours surrounding whether the Games would take place as planned.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for 24 July.

