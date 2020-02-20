Ainslie takes the plunge in Sydney

No time for jet lag as the British SailGP team step off the plane and into the water for safety training ahead of Sydney SailGP.



Great Britain SailGP are: Ben Ainslie helm, Iain Jensen wing trimmer, flight controller Luke Parkinson and in the grinder roles are Matt Gotrel, Neil Hunter and Richard Mason.

The British crew will join six other nations on the start line on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 February as the second season of the global racing championship kicks off with Sydney SailGP 2020.

This year, there are new teams from Denmark and Spain joining the championship.

The new additions take the total number of teams to seven with Australia, France, Japan and the United States all returning for the league’s second season.

