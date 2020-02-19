Francis Joyon completes Tea Route voyage in London

The IDEC SPORT maxi trimaran completed the Tea Route voyage between Hong Kong and London this morning – Wednesday 19 February.

The boat sailed by Francis Joyon, Bertrand Delesne, Christophe Houdet, Antoine Blouet and Corentin Joyon crossed the finish under the QE II Bridge which spans the Thames at 07:37:33 hrs UTC.



After 32 days at sea, and having sailed almost 16,000 miles out on the water averaging almost 21 knots.

Their race time, which is the new record time over this distance is 31 days, 23 hours, 36 minutes and 46 seconds.

They have beaten the record previously held by the Italian skipper, Giovanni Soldini (Maserati) by 4 days, 3 hours, 0 minutes and 26 seconds.

They sailed 15,873 miles averaging 20.7 knots.