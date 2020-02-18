Radial and RS:X conclude the Aussie World Championship season

The Olympic classes World Championship season in Australia concludes with the RS:X and Radial Worlds from Friday 21 February on Port Phillip Bay.

First up is the women’s Radial World Championship with the first races on Sunday 23 February, finishing on Friday 28 February.

A total of 116 competitors are entered for the event, hosted by the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne.

Just one entry from Britain, Alison Young, who will represent Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Young was Radial World Champion in 2016.

The RS:X men and women’s World Championships, from Tuesday 25 to Fri 28 Feb, hosted by the Sorrento Sailing Couta Boat Club, will have a total of 122 competitors – 75 men and 47 women.

The British Sailing Team has three men and two women entered, including both Team GB Olympic 2020 selections: Tom Squires in the men and Emma Wilson in the women.

In addition Saskia Sills is entered in the women’s championship, and Andy Brown and Kieran Holmes-Martin in the men’s championship.

The three men took part in the earlier Sail Melbourne RS:X event with Tom Squires winning ahead of Yoav Omer of Israel with third Makoto Tomizawa of Japan.

Following these championships action for the Olympic classes switches to the European season with the 470 World Championships at Arenel, Spain, from 13 to 21 March and the traditional Olympic Classes Princess Sofia Regatta season opener at Palma, Mallorca, from 27 to 31 March.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games take place from 24 July to 9 August. Sailing events are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 6 August 2020.

Team GB have named their selections for the Tokyo Games, except for the men’s Laser event.

Related Post:

Aussie Laser/Radial Nationals – Final Day Results

Sail Melbourne – RS:X Gold for Squires



Some Christmas Reading – Tokyo 2020 Notice of Race