The way we were – Dinghy sailing in the Fifties

Are you sitting comfortably . . . Then I’ll begin . . .

Recently I came across this marvellous colour film, put together by Mike Beel, capturing the excitement of sailing in and around Chichester Harbour during the 1950’s from Emsworth.

This is a look at dinghy club sailing in Britain – well the South of England – in the Fifties when dinghy sailing was just about to explode.

During this period and the through the sixties thousands of racing dinghies were built, professional and amateur, many of which are now being restored as the nostalgia/classic dinghy movement gathers pace.



It is also a time-capsule of a bygone era, when dinghy sailing and racing looks such fun, no special clothing required (and very few lifejackets) . . . Did no one feel the cold, or was it always a sunny day?

Early Merlin Rockets, Jollyboats, National 18s and Fireflies – including one used at the 1948 Olympics – wooden 505s without trapeze and with cotton sails, a shotgun used for the starting signals !

A great deal of detail as to boat numbers, names and who owns what including sound has been added.

A great bit of history captured!

Video curtesy of Mike Beel