Laser World title for Philipp Buhl of Germany

Philipp Buhl of Germany took the 2020 Laser Standard World Championship, finishing with a 12 points lead.

Buhl clinched his first world title with a race to spare, with the silver going to Aussie Matt Wearn and the bronze to Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France slipped back to finish in fourth place, tied on 66 points with Britain’s Elliott Hanson.

Hanson placed fifth and leading British Sailing Team competitor in the battle for selection to Tokyo 2020.

Team-mate Michael Beckett finished 15th, Nick Thompson 19th and Lorenzo Chiavarnini in 25th overall.

The championship was raced in a wide variety of conditions. However, the best sailors seemed unfazed, even when three races were held in cold and miserable weather yesterday.

Laser legend, 47-year-old Robert Scheidt, who qualified for the Gold Fleet, finished in 42nd place after becoming ill and failing to sail on the final day.

Scheidt, won gold in the Laser at Atlanta 1996 and Athens 2004 and silver behind Sir Ben Ainslie in 2000. He also won Olympic silver and bronze medals in the Star class

Laser men – World Championship final after 6 Gold Fleet races (124 entries)

1st GER Philipp BUHL 6 -10 4 – – 26 pts

2nd AUS Matt WEARN 2 -9 6 – – 38 pts

3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 4 -21 11 – – 64 pts

4th FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 32 1 21 – – 66 pts

5th GBR Elliot HANSON 10 16 -19 – – 66 pts

6th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 15 -35 3 – – 71 pts

7th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 14 -24 10 – – 72 pts

8th NZL Sam MEECH 18 17 -26 – – 86 pts

9th SWE Jesper STALHEIM 8 -25 24 – – 93 pts

10th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 24 12 7 – – 94 pts

11th BEL Wannes VAN LAER 19 3 1 – – 98 pts

12th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 5 13 8 – – 100 pts

13th GBR Michael BECKETT 28 -33 2 – – 107 pts

14th NED Duko BOS 7 -26 16 – – 109 pts

15th AUS Tom BURTON 11 18 -43 – – 112 pts

16th ITA Alessio SPADONI 17 5 14 – – 116 pts

17th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG 20 8 -43 – – 117 pts

18th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM 9 2 12 – – 120 pts

19th GBR Nick THOMPSON 26 7 31 – – 125 pts

20th GUA Juan MAEGLI 22 23 5 – – 126 pts

Other GBR:

25th GBR Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 3 22 33 – – 141 pts

Full results available here