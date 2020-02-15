The Terry and Dean American Magic Show

American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson and helmsman Dean Barker are no strangers to America’s Cup racecourses.

They have sailed both with and against each other across multiple campaigns for the oldest trophy in international sports.

Back together again, they’re leading the New York Yacht Club’s challenge to reclaim the Cup, which was last held by the event’s founding club in 1983.



American Magic will remain at their Pensacola winter base until March, when the team will head to Italy for the first America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event in Cagliari, Sardinia from 23 to 26 April 2020.

The ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari event will be followed in 2020 by ACWS regattas in Portsmouth, England from June 4-7, and in Auckland – along with a separate Christmas Race regatta – in the timeframe December 17-20.

Following this in January and February 2021 the Challengers will race for the Prada Cup to decide which of them will take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the Match for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada scheduled for 6-21 March.

