Gold and Silver for GBR at 49er, FX and Nacra 17 Worlds

A win in the final race clinched the 2020 Nacra 17 World Championship for Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

Gimson and Burnet held off the strong challenge of Australia’s Nathan and Haylee Outteridge, with bronze going to Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin also of Australia.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (GBR) rebounded from their tiller extension breakage in the final of two morning races to put themselves into the gold medal position.

The Brits led from the first mark, taking advantage of the two Australian teams playing a cat and mouse overall game for country selection further back.

Gimson, “We knew with the Australians trials still on, it definitely helped us. Our strategy was to get a clean start and stay on the lifted tack. Neither of us can believe it; after the week we’ve had we are unbelievably happy.”

There was more medal cheer for the British Sailing Team as Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey took silver in the women’s 49erFX.

Gold went to Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo, with bronze for Stephanie Robl and Maggie Shea of the USA.

The British pair will be replaying their medal race capsize in their heads for some time. “Our first reaction is we are a little disappointed,” Dobson admitted. “We could have taken it to the Spanish a little better in the medal race, but on the whole we have sailed a really good regatta.”

In the men’s 49er Pete Burling and Blair Tuke were back to their best, and that meant another world title for the Kiwi pair.

Burling and Tuke finished 20 points ahead of Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez, with bronze for Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany, who won the final race to squeeze ahead of Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria.

“We put together a couple of good ones this morning so we could be a bit more relaxed in that last one,” Burling said. “Being an Olympic year it’s a good one to win.”

Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finished eighth in the men’s 49er.

Nacra 17 mixed – World Championship Final after 12 races

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 6 11 1 – – 67 pts

2nd AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 5 8 9 – – 68 pts

3rd AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 1 6 7 – – 77 pts

4th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 16 1 3 – – 81 pts

5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 14 16 4 – – 95 pts

6th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL 4 5 6 – – 103 pts

7th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 13 14 10 – – 105 pts

8th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 2 4 5 – – 106 pts

9th FIN 440 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 10 7 2 – – 114 pts

10th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA 11 9 8 – – 115 pts

49eFX women – World Championship Gold Fleet Final after 12 races

1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 3 14 5 – – 42 pts

2nd GBR 7 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 15 4 10 – – 52 pts

3rd USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 17 7 1 – – 84 pts

4th FRA 97 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 6 6 8 – – 88 pts

5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 14 15 2 – – 89 pts

6th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 25 18 3 – – 91 pts

7th USA 9 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 1 12 7 – – 91 pts

8th NED 1 Annemiek BEKKERING and Annette DUETZ 12 10 4 – – 92 pts

9th GER 5 Tina LUTZ and Lotta WIEMERS 4 3 6 – – 92 pts

10th AUS 41 Tess LLOYD and Jaime RYAN 19 25 9 – – 101 pts

49er men – World Championship Final after 13 races

1st NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 1 4 – – 38 pts

2nd ESP 4 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 2 8 5 – – 58 pts

3rd GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 5 4 1 – – 60 pts

4th AUT 6 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 20 2 6 – – 61 pts

5th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Sam PHILLIPS 8 13 7 – – 88 pts

6th NZL 5 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 4 3 8 – – 90 pts

7th DEN 9 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT JENSEN 11 10 2 – – 92 pts

8th GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 23 5 3 – – 98 pts

9th GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 10 14 10 – – 105 pts

10th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 17 6 9 – – 106 pts

Full results available here