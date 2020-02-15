Buhl leads into final day of Laser World Championship

Phillip Buhl of Germany keeps his overall lead after three gold fleet races at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship Saturday.

Steady scoring keeps Buhl (2,3,5) four points ahead of Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (43,1,3) of France, who was black flagged in the first race, with Aussie Matt Wearn (4,8,2) moving into third place, but 11 points off the leading pair.

In fourth is Britain’s Elliott Hanson (3,2,12), ten points off the podium trio, and three points ahead of Australia’s Luke Elliott (6,10,15).

In sixth place is Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic (18,15,4).

A good day for Hanson as he jumped over team-mate Michael Beckett (30,11,18) to take the lead in the battle for the Team GB Olympic squad place.

Nick Thompson continues to make places, he is now in 14th place and Lorenzo Chiavarnini in 25th overall.

It was a cold, wet and windy day in Melbourne, with the pressure slowly building from 18 knots to around 25 knots by the end of the afternoon, blowing from the south.

Final day is Sunday.

Laser men – World Championship after 3 Gold Fleet races (124 entries)

1st GER Philipp BUHL 2 3 -5 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ -43 1 3 – – 19 pts

3rd AUS Matt WEARN 4 8 2 – – 30 pts

4th GBR Elliot HANSON 3 2 12 – – 40 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 6 10 -15 – – 43 pts

6th CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC -18 15 4 – – 44 pts

7th SWE Jesper STALHEIM 10 -22 1 – – 47 pts

8th NZL Sam MEECH -14 6 10 – – 47 pts

9th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 5 9 – – 53 pts

10th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 16 7 -40 – – 55 pts

11th GBR Michael BECKETT -30 11 18 – – 64 pts

12th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -35 20 13 – – 65 pts

13th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 17 -32 16 – – 66 pts

14th GBR Nick THOMPSON -37 13 11 – – 76 pts

15th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -40 18 6 – – 78 pts

16th AUS Tom BURTON 8 -17 14 – – 81 pts

17th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 22 -33 23 – – 82 pts

18th NED Duko BOS -21 19 8 – – 84 pts

19th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 27 -43 17 – – 87 pts

20th NZL George GAUTREY 5 12 -31 – – 87 pts

Full results available here