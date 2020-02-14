WTC Logistics take first Clipper Race podium

WTC Logistics take their first podium after finishing Race 6: The Sanya Tropical Paradise in dramatic fashion.

Skippered by Rich Gould, alongside first mate Dan Jones, the crew of WTC Logistics overtook five teams in the final few days, including Qingdao and Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam which had led for the majority of the race.

The team seized the day when light winds in the Luzon Strait created opportunity for the chasers to become the chased.

The team will grace the Race 6 podium in what is the team’s highest ranked achievement to date.

Speaking on his arrival, Skipper Rich Gould said: “The last 36 hours you could cut the tension on board with a knife!”

The fleet will be berthed at the Subic Bay Yacht Club for the duration of the stopover on the island Luzon, which is the biggest of 7641 Philipinne islands.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Clipper Race did not stop in the Chinese city of Sanya as scheduled.

The Clipper Race – Race 6 finishing order

1st WTC Logistics

2nd Qingdao

3rd Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam

4th Visit Sanya, China

5th Imagine Your Korea

6th Punta Del Esta

7th Dare to Lead

