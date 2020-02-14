Team GB launches Sailing Screenprint ahead of Toyko 2020

Team GB has issued a series of minimalist screenprints, including sailing, ahead of Toyko 2020.

Based on six key Olympic sports, the prints by design studio Tom Pigeon take subtle inspiration from the shapes created by the athletes as they take part in their disciplines.

Megan Williams in her review for the Creative Review website states that . . .

The prints revolve around a refined aesthetic that places focus on overlapping circles and arcs that are reminiscent of the gears inside a clock tower.

These forms not only gesture at the movements seen in the six sports, but are also subtly evocative of the interlocking Olympic rings.

The prints are available from the Team GB Shop at £50 a print.

In case your wondering, sailing is the LH image above.