Here’s Dennis!

Storm Dennis arrives this weekend, bringing spells of heavy rain, strong winds and further snow for parts of the UK, with several severe weather warnings in force.

Named by the Met Office, Storm Dennis will bring heavy rain and widespread strong winds to many parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday.



Over the weekend wind gusts will widely exceed 50mph, even across some inland areas, with gusts of over 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations.

The heavy rain from Dennis will be more widespread than from Ciara and flooding is therefore possible over larger areas of the UK.

