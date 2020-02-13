Buhl goes clear leader at Laser Worlds

As the Laser Worlds fleet completes the six qualifying races, Philipp Buhl (1,2) of Germany takes a two point lead into the final series.
Jean Bernaz (4,1) of France is now second, Tonci Stipanovic (6,1) of Croatia third and Australia’s Matt Wearn (2,11) now fourth.
In the British battle for Olympic selection, Mike Beckett (3,4) moves to seventh place overall and five points clear of 11th placed Elliot Hanson (3,14).
Nick Thompson (5,8) in 19th place continues to play catch-up. Lorenzo Chiavarnini (5,13) now in 32nd overall also makes the Gold fleet for the final series.
Multi Olympian champion, Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (7,9) had his first single-figure results to place 29th, thus making the Gold fleet.
The forecast for the first day of Gold Fleet sailing is not encouraging. There is likely to be little wind, but with thunderstorms and rain showers expected to sweep across the course area.
Laser men – World Championship after 6 flight races (124 entries)
1st GER Philipp BUHL -4 1 1 1 1 2 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 1 -7 1 1 4 1 – – 8 pts
3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 2 -13 2 6 1 – – 12 pts
4th AUS Matt WEARN 6 4 2 2 2 -11 – – 16 pts
5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 3 6 2 1 -10 5 – – 17 pts
6th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 4 -15 1 4 6 3 – – 18 pts
7th GBR Michael BECKETT 1 -17 5 5 3 4 – – 18 pts
8th NZL Sam MEECH 5 5 5 5 1 -10 – – 21 pts
9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 9 4 3 2 -11 – – 21 pts
10th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -11 2 3 3 6 7 – – 21 pts
11th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 8 2 8 3 -14 – – 23 pts
12th BEL Wannes VAN LAER 11 5 -13 6 2 2 – – 26 pts
13th SWE Jesper STALHEIM -8 5 4 6 5 8 – – 28 pts
14th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 7 3 -8 7 4 8 – – 29 pts
15th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 3 4 6 -13 12 5 – – 30 pts
16th AUS Finn ALEXANDER 2 1 -15 2 12 14 – – 31 pts
17th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV -21 6 4 8 11 4 – – 33 pts
18th RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -17 9 6 6 14 2 – – 37 pts
19th GBR Nick THOMPSON -15 14 6 4 5 8 – – 37 pts
20th NED Duko BOS 9 2 14 7 -19 6 – – 38 pts