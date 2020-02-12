Spain SailGP Team wingsail to feature Sun of Miró

The Spain SailGP Team will wear its national pride on its wing when it hits the water in Sydney.

Just two weeks before its debut at the first event of SailGP Season 2 in Sydney, the Spain SailGP Team and TURESPAÑA have announced a partnership agreement that will see the Spanish catamaran showcase the ‘Sun of Miró’ around the world.



During the last 36 years, the corporate image of Spanish tourism – the ‘Sun of Miró’ – has become a world reference.

The icon that Catalan artist Joan Miró gave to the Government of Spain in 1984 was the first abstract symbol used to identify a country.

The Spanish F50 catamaran will be named Victoria in memory of the Nao Victoria – the Spanish sailing ship which completed the first circumnavigation under the command of Spanish sailor Juan Sebastian Elcano.

The Spain SailGP squad includes:

Jordi Xammar, 26 (helm)

Florian Trittel, 25 (wing trimmer);

Luis Bugallo, 24 (wing trimmer)

Joel Rodríguez, 22 (flight controller)

Diego Botín, 26 (flight controller)

Joan Cardona, 21 (grinder)

Iago López Marra, 29 (grinder) and Mateu Barber, 27.

