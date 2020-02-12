Philipp Buhl and Jean Bernaz move into lead of Laser Worlds

Philipp Buhl of Germany and Jean Bernaz of France move to the top of the leaderboard after the second day of the Laser Worlds at Sandringham, Australia.
Both won their flight races and they are tied on three points, with Tonci Stipanovic (13,2) of Croatia tied on five points with Australia’s Finn Alexander (15,2) in third place.
Luke Elliott (2,1) of Australia is now fifth on six points and Matt Wearn (2,2) seventh with eight points.
Mike Beckett (5,5) takes over as leading British competitor, now in 10th place.
Elliot Hanson (2,8) is 11th and Nick Thompson (6,4) having a much better day, moves into 26th overall. Lorenzo Chiavarnini (15,15) lost ground to finish the day 39th.
Defending champion Tom Burton of Australia (9,7) made little progress, finishing the day in 25th, similarly for Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (12,10) now 37th.
The forecast for Thursday is for strong winds, which should ensure that the final two qualifying races can be completed.
Unfortunately, the forecast for Friday, Saturday and especially Sunday afternoons is for lighter winds that could be variable in direction.
Laser men – World Championship after 4 flight races (124 entries)
1st GER Philipp BUHL -4 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 1 -7 1 1 – – 3 pts
3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 2 -13 2 – – 5 pts
4th AUS Finn ALEXANDER 2 1 -15 2 – – 5 pts
5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 3 -6 2 1 – – 6 pts
6th AUS Matt WEARN -6 4 2 2 – – 8 pts
7th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -11 2 3 3 – – 8 pts
8th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 4 -15 1 4 – – 9 pts
9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 -9 4 3 – – 10 pts
10th GBR Michael BECKETT 1 -17 5 5 – – 11 pts
11th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 -8 2 8 – – 12 pts
12th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 3 4 6 -13 – – 13 pts
13th SWE Jesper STALHEIM -8 5 4 6 – – 15 pts
14th NZL Sam MEECH -5 5 5 5 – – 15 pts
15th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 7 3 -8 7 – – 17 pts
16th NED Duko BOS 9 2 -14 7 – – 18 pts
17th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV -21 6 4 8 – – 18 pts
18th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM 12 4 -17 3 – – 19 pts
19th FRA Maxime MAZARD 4 8 8 -24 – – 20 pts
20th IRL Finn LYNCH -14 3 14 4 – – 21 pts
21st RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -17 9 6 6 – – 21 pts
22nd POL Tadeusz KUBIAK 8 1 13 -17 – – 22 pts
23rd BEL Wannes VAN LAER 11 5 -13 6 – – 22 pts
24th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO 5 10 7 -20 – – 22 pts
25th AUS Tom BURTON 7 -13 9 7 – – 23 pts
26th GBR Nick THOMPSON -15 14 6 4 – – 24 pts