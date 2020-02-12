Philipp Buhl and Jean Bernaz move into lead of Laser Worlds

Philipp Buhl of Germany and Jean Bernaz of France move to the top of the leaderboard after the second day of the Laser Worlds at Sandringham, Australia.

Both won their flight races and they are tied on three points, with Tonci Stipanovic (13,2) of Croatia tied on five points with Australia’s Finn Alexander (15,2) in third place.

Luke Elliott (2,1) of Australia is now fifth on six points and Matt Wearn (2,2) seventh with eight points.

Mike Beckett (5,5) takes over as leading British competitor, now in 10th place.

Elliot Hanson (2,8) is 11th and Nick Thompson (6,4) having a much better day, moves into 26th overall. Lorenzo Chiavarnini (15,15) lost ground to finish the day 39th.

Defending champion Tom Burton of Australia (9,7) made little progress, finishing the day in 25th, similarly for Brazil’s Robert Scheidt (12,10) now 37th.

The forecast for Thursday is for strong winds, which should ensure that the final two qualifying races can be completed.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Friday, Saturday and especially Sunday afternoons is for lighter winds that could be variable in direction.

Laser men – World Championship after 4 flight races (124 entries)

1st GER Philipp BUHL -4 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA Jean Baptiste BERNAZ 1 -7 1 1 – – 3 pts

3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 2 -13 2 – – 5 pts

4th AUS Finn ALEXANDER 2 1 -15 2 – – 5 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 3 -6 2 1 – – 6 pts

6th AUS Matt WEARN -6 4 2 2 – – 8 pts

7th NED Rutger VAN SCHAARDENBURG -11 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

8th CRO Filip JURIŠIC 4 -15 1 4 – – 9 pts

9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 3 -9 4 3 – – 10 pts

10th GBR Michael BECKETT 1 -17 5 5 – – 11 pts

11th GBR Elliot HANSON 2 -8 2 8 – – 12 pts

12th CYP Pavlos KONTIDES 3 4 6 -13 – – 13 pts

13th SWE Jesper STALHEIM -8 5 4 6 – – 15 pts

14th NZL Sam MEECH -5 5 5 5 – – 15 pts

15th HUN Benjamin VADNAI 7 3 -8 7 – – 17 pts

16th NED Duko BOS 9 2 -14 7 – – 18 pts

17th RUS Maxim NIKOLAEV -21 6 4 8 – – 18 pts

18th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM 12 4 -17 3 – – 19 pts

19th FRA Maxime MAZARD 4 8 8 -24 – – 20 pts

20th IRL Finn LYNCH -14 3 14 4 – – 21 pts

21st RUS Sergei KOMISSAROV -17 9 6 6 – – 21 pts

22nd POL Tadeusz KUBIAK 8 1 13 -17 – – 22 pts

23rd BEL Wannes VAN LAER 11 5 -13 6 – – 22 pts

24th ITA Giovanni COCCOLUTO 5 10 7 -20 – – 22 pts

25th AUS Tom BURTON 7 -13 9 7 – – 23 pts

26th GBR Nick THOMPSON -15 14 6 4 – – 24 pts

Full results available here