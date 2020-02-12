49er, FX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Dobson and  Tidey lead 49erFX

Britain’s Dobson and Tidey take lead in the women’s 49erFX, as New Zealand’s Pete Burling and Blair Tuke move into the lead of the men’s 49er, and Gimson and Burnet maintain their Nacra17 lead.



The second day of racing for the 49er, FX and Nacra 17 Worlds in Geelong, Australia, saw Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1,1,20) maintain their lead in the Nacra, now three points ahead of Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (17,2,2) of Australia.

Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet of France (6,6,8) move into third place.



In the women’s 49erFX Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,2,3) took over the top of the leaderboard with a two point lead.



Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (2,1,3) move into second, and Anne-Julie Schutt and Iben Nielsby (3,10,4) of Denmark are up into third place.

Charlotte Dobson, “Today was a great day. It was a little bit windier and we felt like we had some good pace. It was about being as consistent as possible, went super low risk and let our pace do the talking.”

The one black mark for the Brits was the final race of the day for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the men’s 49er . . . where a tough day was completed with a protest and DSQ, dropping them down to eighth overall.

Burling and Tuke (1,3,1) were back to their best to take over the 49er lead from Ben Bildstein and David Hussl (3,2,2) of Austria.



Also flying were Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (1,1,3) of Spain to move into third place, with Germany’s Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel (1,5,3) up into fourth.

This was the final day of qualifying racing for 49er and 49erFX before splitting in to gold, silver and bronze fleets.

Britain’s Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas (31st) and Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes (33rd) just miss out on gold fleet and will sail in silver fleet.

Nacra 17 mixed – World Championship after 6 races

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 10 1 1 1 1 20 – – 14 pts

2nd AUS 46 Nathan OUTTERIDGE and Haylee OUTTERIDGE 1 2 10 17 2 2 – – 17 pts

3rd FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 4 6 7 6 6 8 – – 29 pts

4th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 21 13 5 4 6 – – 31 pts

5th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL 2 7 6 7 14 10 – – 32 pts

6th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 17 3 3 3 15 9 – – 33 pts

7th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 8 4 5 22 7 19 – – 43 pts

8th ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA 13 12 2 2 (UFD) 16 – – 45 pts

9th NZL 42 Olivia MACKAY and Jason SAUNDERS 9 16 9 4 20 7 – – 45 pts

10th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 19 10 4 14 3 18 – – 49 pts

49er men – World Championship after 6 races

1st NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 5 1 1 3 1 – – 7 pts

2nd AUT 6 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 2 1 2 3 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ESP 4 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 4 9 1 1 1 3 – – 10 pts

4th GER 2 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 8 3 6 1 5 3 – – 18 pts

5th NED 8 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 3 1 5 4 8 11 – – 21 pts

6th AUS 66 William PHILLIPS and Sam PHILLIPS 13 3 11 2 5 1 – – 22 pts

7th USA 311 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 5 5 1 6 8 5 – – 22 pts

8th GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER and Stuart BITHELL 1 1 2 13 7 (DSQ) – – 24 pts

9th POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Paweł KOŁODZIŃSKI 11 6 3 3 4 8 – – 24 pts

10th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 5 7 20 8 4 8 – – 32 pts

49eFX women – World Championship after 6 races

1st GBR 7 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 1 1 11 2 2 3 – – 9 pts

2nd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 5 1 4 2 1 3 – – 11 pts

3rd DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 3 5 6 3 10 4 – – 21 pts

4th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 8 3 1 7 3 9 – – 22 pts

5th AUS 41 Tess LLOYD and Jaime RYAN 6 3 1 12 8 5 – – 23 pts

6th GER 5 Tina LUTZ and Lotta WIEMERS 1 2 2 19 10 11 – – 26 pts

7th USA 9 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 7 15 20 1 4 1 – – 28 pts

8th USA 50 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 3 8 8 6 12 8 – – 33 pts

9th BRA 2 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 12 4 16 1 4 13 – – 34 pts

10th FIN 14 Noora RUSKOLA and Mikaela WULFF 4 15 3 6 8 17 – – 36 pts

Full results available here