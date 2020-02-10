Primo-Cup hosts potential Olympic double hander at Monaco

The classic winter event, the Primo-Cup Trophée Credit Suisse at the YC de Monaco added two classes new to the event, the L30 keelboat and the Onefly foiling dinghy.

It’s a successful format that attracted 450 sailors on some 100 boats divided into six classes. With 20 nations represented the regatta lived up to its already solid reputation.

Competing in Monaco for the first time was the L30, chosen for the first offshore World Championship, with eight boats representing as many nations.

The 30-footer is a potential double-hander for those who want to be at the Paris Olympics in 2024, which will host an offshore mixed-doubles class for the first time.

Also in Monaco for the first time was a fleet of Onefly foiling dinghies.

A French Moth/Waszp style one-design, with traditional daggerboard and a wing rudder, combined with surface piercing twin foils, that aroused the curiosity of spectators and competitors alike.

Although not officially competing in the Primo Cup, the ten boats put on a show at the foot of the Rock, alternating displays and races.

Many of the J/70s and Melges 20s will be back on the water for the fifth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series – 5-8 March 2020.

36th Primo Cup – Trophée Credit Suisse final rankings

J/70 :

1st: Mikhail Sheremetev (Elf) – RUS: 12 points

2nd: Nelson Mettraux (CER APROTEC-Ville de Genève) – SUI: 26 points

3rd: Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spottino) – MON: 32 points

J/70 Corinthian:

1st: Charles Thompson (Brutus– GBR: 60 points

2nd: Cesare Gabasio (Tinnj70) – MON: 60 points

3rd: Stefano Roberti (Piccinina) – MON: 67 points

Smeralda 888 :

1st: Timofey Sukhotin (Beda) – MON: 8 points

2nd: Francesco Vauban (Botta Dritta) – MON: 10 points

3rd: Paolo Rotelli (Black Star) – MON: 14 points

Longtze Premier :

1st: Jarmo Wieland (Shensu) – SUI: 5 points

2nd: Franck Beat (Qi) – SUI: 7 points

3rd: Steffen Schneider (Outsider) – SUI: 13 points

L30 :

1st: Jonas Gerckens (Jonas Gerckens) – BEL: 9 points

2nd: Anastasia Kolesnichenko (Humphreys Conrad) – GBR: 10 points

3rd: Denis Lankin (Maria Naboka) – MON: 11 points

Melges 20 :

1st: Valentin Zavadnikov (Oleg Reps) – MON: 12 points

2nd: Alexander Mikhaylik (Alex Team) – RUS: 13 points

3rd: Anatoly Karachinsky (Path) – MON: 14 points

Onefly Dinghy:

1st: Matisse Pacaud – FRA: 8 points

2nd: Nicolas Berenger – FRA: 15 points

3rd: Eliot Bourgeois – FRA: 15 points

