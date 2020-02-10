It’s time to #RockUpAndRace with the British Keelboat League

The British Keelboat League is roaring into 2020 with some fantastic locations and venues that promise to be bigger and better than ever.

It’s a perfect opportunity to show off what your club and your team can do. With locations all across the UK and the boats provided rigged and ready, it’s time to #RockUpAndRace.

The league established back in 2016, was introduced to increase participation in keelboat racing across the United Kingdom. Sailors compete representing their club in a series of short sprint races against teams from other clubs in their region in a qualifying round of weekend racing.

The top ranked teams from each region then battle it out in a national final to be crowned the British Keelboat League champions.

This approach to racing provides a level playing field for all competitors. It breaks down some of the historic barriers to participation in keelboat racing, as the British Keelboat League provides boats for the competition (RS21 and Hunter 707 depending on location).

Throughout the events, sailors will alternate between the fleet of one-design small keelboats (with crews of 4 or 5 depending on class).

The rock up and race approach is all set to start again with eight qualifier events and one final.

The Royal Southern Yacht Club will host the legendary final, and they will invite qualified teams from the finest racing clubs in the United Kingdom to the Hamble.

The locations of the 2020 calendar are as follows:

2/3 May – Queen Mary SC

16/17 May – Cardiff Bay SC

30/31 May – Royal Corinthian YC (Hunter 707)

13/14 June – Royal Thames YC, Cowes (Youth)

20/21 June – Carsington SC

18/19 July – Ullswater YC

1/2 August – Royal Lymington YC

5/6 September – Royal Western YC

25-27 September – Royal Southern YC (Finals)

These events are an excellent opportunity for sailors to get together and race. You will be representing your club at an event, without the hassle of transporting your boat around the UK. The cost of entry for the qualifier events are just £75 per person (£300 per team).

All you need to do it enter your team and arrive at the club ready for racing on Saturday morning. For those teams wishing to get in some pre-event training, we will also be offering the chance to take the boats out for a shakedown sail the day before the event starts. More details will be available closer to the event weekend.

If this sounds like something you are keen to get involved with entrees are opening soon, so keep an eye on the British keelboat league Facebook and website for when these go live.

If you would like any more information about the British Keelboat League, please contact us through the British Keelboat League website contact form – See website here