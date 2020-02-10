49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 – Worlds Day 1 racing abandoned at Geelong

It was not only the UK that suffered from excessive wind over the weekend, as all racing was abandoned on Monday for the 2020 world championships for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes in Geelong, Victoria, Australia.

The low pressure trough making its mark on the eve of world championship racing gave sailors some coffee and gossip time at the host, Royal Geelong Yacht Club.

The Race Committee monitored conditions on Corio Bay from well before the morning session to late afternoon, 25-30 knots out of the east keeping 49er crews ashore all day playing pool and cards, one eye on the flagpole. Afternoon sessions for the 49erFX and Nacra 17 were abandoned early.



The racing schedule for Tuesday, 11 February remains as per the schedule which is – 49erFX and Nacras up first and 49er men’s skiffs in the afternoon.

The forecast is for lighter winds in the morning then SSW 15-20 knots in the afternoon with the chance of thunderstorms.

Meanwhile . . . Mullet-mania is sweeping the Geelong fleets (top image).

The style is concentrated in the 49er class, particularly among the Kiwis.

Logan Dunning Deck (NZL) says he’s the original, “the leader of the charge”. Blair Tuke (NZL) is rocking one and so is Leo Takahashi (JPN) who lives and trains in New Zealand.

Lachy Gilmour (AUS) is connecting with his ancestors – the mullet being an integral part of Australia’s 1980s culture – and Mitchell Kiss (USA) is sporting a next level two-tone mullet.

