British Olympic and Paralympic sports launch Over-The-Top broadcast platform

The Royal Yachting Association and Team GB – British Olympic Association, have joined with 24 other sports organisations in assigning media rights to GB Sport Media, an Over-The-Top (OTT) broadcast platform for British Olympic and Paralympic sports.

In their first move, the collective of British sports’ bodies have appointed Dominic Coles** as the Chair of the newly incorporated GB Sport Media.

Coles will be responsible for driving negotiations with broadcast and media platforms and publishers as the opportunity to partner with GB Sport Media to deliver the platform is taken to a competitive market tender.

The newly incorporated GB Sport Media is the over-arching organisation that will manage and take the rights to the platform to market.

Those rights range from domestic British Championships, to national and regional competitions, all of which will be supplemented by international competition following agreement with several international federations to secure non-exclusive rights to their events.

The concept has been developed in conjunction with advertising network Omnicom Group, led by their sports consultancy, Fuse, with the ambition of launching the platform after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

GB Sport Media seeks to appoint a media organisation to co-create the platform with, and to build a long-term relationship with an organisation that understands the strategic and commercial potential inherent in Olympic and Paralympic sports in the UK.

** Dominic Coles

With over two decades’ experience of senior executive roles across sport and media, Coles held Chief Operating Officer roles across BBC Sport, BBC News and BBC Nations and Regions.

He became the BBC’s Director of Operations after helping to mastermind the BBC’s award-winning coverage of the London 2012 Olympic Games, and was recognised as a World Digital Innovator of the Year for overseeing the BBC’s multi-channel digital offering.

He was responsible for all of the BBC’s major sports rights negotiations, including securing long-term deals for the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, Six Nations, Premier League and Formula 1.

After joining Discovery in 2014, he became Executive Vice-President of Discovery Northern Europe, President of its Nordic operations, and a member of the Executive Committee of Eurosport.