Met Office issues Amber Warning for Storm Ciara

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain and widespread gales will bring disruption to the UK this weekend.

Named by the Met Office on Wednesday, Storm Ciara is currently tracking eastwards towards the UK and Ireland.

The strongest winds are expected to be in the south of England and up to eight inches of snow is expected to fall in Scotland.

Coastal towns have been given “danger to life” warnings over large coastal waves throwing debris onto roads and houses.

People are also being warned of possible power outages.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said:

“Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.”

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in southeast England and northern Scotland.”

Looking further ahead Saunders said: “In the wake of Storm Ciara, it’ll remain unsettled and very windy across the UK and it’ll turn colder with wintry showers and ice an additional hazard, as we head into the new week.”

Met Office – Storm Ciara triggers amber wind warning