First Test for Team GB as Olympic classes get back into action

British Sailing Team boss, Ian Walker, set the Olympic bar high with his forecast of a five medal haul for Team GB sailing at Tokyo 2020.

Now all eyes will be on the Team GB members competing next week as the Olympic classes get back back into action, with the Laser, Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX World Championships taking place in Australia . . . so no pressure then !

Following hot on the heels of the the Oceania Championships are the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX 2020 World Championships hosted by the Royal Geelong Yacht Club.

All three fleets are packed with the worlds best sailors and with Tokyo 2020 places still at stake, expect some keen racing.

For the Brits the Olympic selections have already been made, but going to the Games with a world title will be a definite bonus.

The World Championships open with a practice race on Sunday 9 February, and the first qualifying series racing on Monday 10 Feb, continueing through to the medal races scheduled for Saturday 15 Feb.

Also in action will be the men’s Laser 2020 World Championship hosted by the Sandringham Yacht Club.

Again this has attracted a top quality fleet, and for the Brits it looks like it will be the deciding event for selection to Tokyo 2020. Unless Team GB play their Nacra style spoiler beforehand!

The main contenders are all here after the recent Sail Melbourne Regatta where they finished with Elliot Hanson in fourth place, Nick Thompson in 10th, Michael Becket 22nd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 31st.

The Laser World Championship opens with a practice race on Monday 10 Feb and then 12 races from Tuesday through to Sunday 16 Feb.

Following immediatly after those championships will be the Radial and RS:X Worlds, also out in Australia.

British Sailing Team World Championship entries:

GBR Nacra 17 entries:

John Gimson and Anna Burnett (Team GB)

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface

GBR 49er entries:

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (Team GB)

Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas

Chris Taylor and Rhos Hawes

GBR 49erFX entries:

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (Team GB)

GBR Laser entries: (Team GB selection pending)

Michael Beckett

Lorenzo Chiavarini

Jacob Farren-Price

Elliot Hanson

Nick Thompson

Sam Whaley

