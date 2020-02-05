America’s Cup – Nice and Easy for ETNZ’s Te Aihe

Maxon, an Australian company providing advice on integrated drive solutions, has released this drone shot video of ETNZ’s Te Aihe shortly before she was packed for transport to Europe.

Maxon are working closely with Emirates Team New Zealand’s design and engineering team to supply electric motors to operate hydraulic valves, drive clutches, rudders and foils.

Obviously this company promotion video is not going to reveal any new, dramatic sailing features, but it does show some good views of the New Zealand boat sailing smooth and fast in ideal, flat water conditions, with some good crew operation shots.



The America’s Cup AC75 Class Rule allows the use of electric motors to operate hydraulic valves, drive clutches, rudders and foils.

Teams may also use motors for driving simulator platforms and numerous test jigs.

Back in October last year Moxon released a little seen promotion video with ETNZ Design Engineer, Luke McAllum, on a walk around behind the scenes at Emirates Team New Zealand’s base in Auckland.

Apparently, in best America’s Cup tradition it’s secret squirrel stuff, but we are shown a teaser shot of the maxon motor that ETNZ are using throughout Te Aihe.



With their first AC75 on its way to Cagliari, Sardinia, for the first America’s Cup World Series racing, ETNZ have rolled out their mini AC75 test boat, Te Kāhu, and will be using that as their training boat in New Zealand over the next couple of months.

The Cagliari event, from April 23 to April 26, is the first time the four AC75 teams will line up to race against each other.

