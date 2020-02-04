Yoann Richomme to skipper Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team’s 2021 The Ocean Race campaign.

The Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team has announced that Frenchman Yoann Richomme (36) will skipper the team’s ‘Racing for the Planet’ boat in the 2021 edition of The Ocean Race, the world’s longest and toughest sporting event.

Richomme was recommended for the role by reigning Ocean Race champions, Bruno Dubois and Charles Caudrelier, who are advisors to Paulo Mirpuri and the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team.

A highly-regarded sailor in the French ocean racing scene, Richomme’s recent victories include the 2018 Route du Rhum and his second La Solitaire du Figaro triumph in June 2019.



With his winning reputation secured in the world of single and double-handed racing, Richomme will take the helm of the ‘Racing for the Planet’ VO65 entry of the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team. Class rules dictate that all VO65 entries be identical, bringing the skill of the sailors to the forefront of the racing.

Yoann Richomme said: “I am very proud to be appointed to skipper the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team in the Ocean Race. Winning this race has been a goal of mine for a long time and I am ready to take on this challenge.”

Having tested the waters in 2018 with involvement in the Turn the Tide on Plastic entry, 2021 marks the first full team entry for the Mirpuri Foundation in the race.

The start of The Ocean Race in the Autumn of 2021 kicks off nine months and 45,000 nautical miles of racing.

With its skipper secured, the team begins its 2020 sailing programme in earnest.

The team is inviting resumés from sailors around the world who believe they have what it takes to compete in the toughest race in the world, and will begin testing potential team members in the coming months before embarking on their practice race outings before the end of the year.

