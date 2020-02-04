Coronavirus outbreak diverts Clipper Race

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Clipper Race will not stop in the Chinese city of Sanya.

The Clipper Race, in consultation with the organising committees in both Sanya and Zhuhai, has amended its race schedule and delayed its arrival into China.

The fleet, currently racing from Australia, will now head to Subic Bay in the Philippines, which was previously planned as the second of the three ports in Leg 5.

The estimated arrival window into Subic Bay is 13-16 February. There will now be an extended stopover in this port of a minimum of nine days.

The Clipper Race is continuing to work with its Chinese organising committees and has contingency plans prepared should the race route need to be further amended.

Meanwhile, with the entire fleet back in the Northern Hemisphere, the hunt for the steady northeasterly trade winds is on.

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam leads the fleet for seventh consecutive day carving out 81nm lead over Visit Sanya, China, which currently holds on to second, and the chasing pack.

Currently in third is Punta del Este, enjoying the speed and cooler temperatures from the first signs of the trade winds.

Related Post:

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team claim Clipper Race 5 Line Honours