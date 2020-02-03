On this month’s World Sailing Show we start a new series building up to this summer’s Olympic Games.
We start by looking at the favourites for medals in the 470 and bring you our guide to the sailing venue in Enoshima.
- We start our series of sailing previews to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- The Cape to Rio transatlantic race gets underway.
- Action from the Finn Gold Cup
- The story of the 75th Sydney to Hobart race.
- Olympians and America’s Cup sailors fight it out at the Moth Worlds
- Francis Joyon breaks the third of four World Records on his IDEC Asian Tour.