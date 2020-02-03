Danish capital to host SailGP event in September

As expected Copenhagen will be the venue for the fifth SailGP event of the global championship’s second season.

The Rockwool Copenhagen SailGP will take place in the Danish capital over the weekend of the 11 and 12 September 2020.

Rockwool will be the Title Partner for an event that will see seven national teams compete in the world’s fastest sail racing in Scandinavia for the first time.

While the home crowd will get the chance to cheer on Nicolai Sehested’s new Denmark SailGP Team. Tickets will go on sale in April.

SailGP Season 2 kicks off on 28 February in Sydney, and will be followed by events in San Francisco, New York, Cowes and Copenhagen. A sixth event may be added to the calendar at a later date.

For the first time, a Danish team will compete against defending champion Australia, along with France, Great Britain, Japan, the United States and another new entry Spain, vying for sailing’s largest monetary prize of US$1 million.

The one outstanding piece of information is the make-up of the revamped Great Britain SailGP team, now part of the British America’s Cup challenger, Ineos Team UK and helmed by Ben Ainslie.

SailGP 2020 Regattas

Sydney, AUS – February 28-29

San Francisco, USA – May 2-3

New York, USA – June 12-13

Cowes, GBR – August 14-15

Copenhagen, DEN -September 11-12

