5.5 Metre Class in search for two missing Olympic medal winners

The Ohlson family and sailors in the 5.5 Metre Class are compiling the history of the design office of the Ohlson Brothers, Einar and Carl-Erik Ohlson, famous in the Class from its beginnings into the 70s.

Ohlson designs were the only ones present on the Olympic podium in all five Olympic sailing regattas from 1952 to 1968.



The Ohlson family is searching for two of the 5.5 Metres which were Olympic medal winners from 1952 to 1968, and whose whereabouts is not known at present: D-10 ‘Web II’ and K-35 ‘Yeoman XV’.

5.5 D-10 “Web II” was the Silver medal winner in 1960 in Naples.

Last location known was Annapolis in the USA, there sailing as 5.5 US30 “Web II”, owned by Norman Owens.

5.5 K-35 “Yeoman XV” was the Bronze medal winner in 1968 in Acapulco.

Last location known was Lake of Zurich, there sailing as 5.5 Z96 “Galatea”, owned by J. Toller.

Any hint to former and/or even actual locations will be much appreciated.

The location of the other medal winning boat’s, S-6 Bronze 1952, S-24 Gold 1956 and S-37 Silver 1964, are known.

See the 5.5 metre website for more information

