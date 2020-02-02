Oceania Championship – Challenging conditions for penultimate day

Challenging conditions for the penultimate day of racing at the Oceania Championship in Australia.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet keep a three point lead ahead of Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, now in second place. Third are Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis of the USA.

Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz (AUT) with a 14,1,2, move into fourth place with Lin Cenholt and and Cp Lubeck ((DEN) fifth.

A knock-back for Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (11,9,15) in the 49er who finished the day in eighth place.

Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (4,5,1) of Spain have a one point lead from New Zealand’s Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (1,1,6).

In the women’s 49erFX, Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo of Spain (1,2,1) take over the lead from New Zealand’s Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech (2,4,9) with Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan of Australia now in third place.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (4,1,15) move up into fourth place, three points off a podium place.

Final day of racing Monday. The forecast, however is for even more wind than today so there may also be some waiting around.

Nacra 17 Oceania Championship – Leading results after 7 races (32 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 3 3 7 – – 19 pts

2nd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 2 9 1 – – 22 pts

3rd USA 23 Riley GIBBS and Anna WEIS 1 12 4 – – 25 pts

4th AUT 3 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 14 1 2 – – 27 pts

5th DEN 71 Lin CENHOLT and Cp LÜBECK 4 7 3 – – 31 pts

6th AUS 2 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 5 4 23 – – 40 pts

49erFX Oceania Championship – Leading results after 7 races (40 entries)

1st ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 1 2 1 – – 17 pts

2nd NZL 8 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 2 4 9 – – 18 pts

3rd AUS 41 Tess LLOYD and Jaime RYAN 5 5 17 – – 30 pts

4th GBR 10 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 4 1 15 – – 33 pts

5th ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ (UFD) 3 2 – – 34 pts

6th POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Kinga LOBODA 7 14 4 – – 40 pts

49er Oceania Championship – Leading results after 7 races (75 entries)

1st ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LÓPEZ MARRA 4 5 1 – – 13 pts

2nd NZL 1 Peter BURLING and Blair TUKE 1 1 6 – – 17 pts

3rd AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER 3 4 12 – – 31 pts

4th NZL 5 Logan BECK and Oscar GUNN 13 2 8 – – 33 pts

5th CRO 1 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 5 6 14 – – 36 pts

6th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 19 3 7 – – 37 pts

7th SUI 0 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 9 12 2 – – 40 pts

8th GBR 6 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 11 9 15 – – 41 pts

