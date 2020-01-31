Brewin Dolphin RS Elite International Grand Prix heads to Cowes

The 2020 Brewin Dolphin RS Elite International Grand Prix, incorporates the UK National Championship and an International Invitational Regatta.

To be held at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, between the 9 and 12 July, it is set to be the largest RS Elite event to date with a projected entry of up to 60 boats from the UK, Guernsey, Germany, Norway, Italy, Australia and the USA.

The RS Elite Class held a highly successful National Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron in 2012, when there were in excess of 40 entries. Since then, the Class has grown in the UK and internationally.

The Class looks forward to returning to the Royal Yacht Squadron, where it can expect superb race management and excellent social events.

Headline Sponsor Brewin Dolphin, a leading wealth manager in the UK and Ireland, has been helping people to meet their financial goals and fulfil their aspirations for over 250 years.

Note that there is a late entry fee applied after the 30 May 2020.

See more event information at rselite.org