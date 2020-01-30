Round the Island Race entry closing 1 Feb

Just a few days to go until the Round the Island Race, Early Bird entries close on 1 February.

Competitors are encouraged to take advantage of the discounts on offer and register their entry for the 2020 edition of the world-famous Round the Island Race.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday 30 May, a few weeks earlier than usual to accommodate tidal conditions.

With starts beginning shortly after sunrise, competitors are expected to enjoy a memorable first leg down to the Needles, together with a welcome early finish back in Cowes.

Visit roundtheisland.org.uk for more details and to enter the race