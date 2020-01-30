Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX head into drama packed championships

The Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX 2020 Oceania and World Championships are being hosted at the Royal Geelong Yacht Club in Victoria, Australia.

First up are the Oceania/Australian Championships – Friday 31 Jan to Monday 3 Feb – and with most of the world championship competitors also entered this will be a highly competitive event.

Following the Oceania/Australian Championships will be the World Championships, with the first qualifying series racing starting on Monday 10 February, and the medal races scheduled for Saturday 15 Feb.

The worlds are especially important for those countries still to qualify for Tokyo 2020, not least the Australian 49er who have still not claimed an Olympic place.

There will also be national teams using the world championships for selection of competitors for Tokyo 2020, making these events adding to the drama.

Could defending 49er World Champions Burling and Tuke fail to win NZL selection?

Britain qualified all ten classes at the first opportunity and the Olympic Team GB selections for the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX events will all be competing at these championships.

The proximity of the upcoming Championships to some of the bushfires currently burning in Victoria has stirred the international sailing community to action.

Australian 49er sailor Joel Turner is promoting a Facebook Red Cross fundraiser called ‘International sailors can help Australians who are struggling’.

In addition the Geelong community has rallied behind the Royal Geelong YC in partnership with Geelong Connected Communities, Harwood Andrews and AWA Alliance Bank, to raise over $41,000 for the Salvation Army National Bushfire Appeal, with 100 per cent of all donations going directly to those families and communities impacted by the fires.

British Oceania and World Championship entries:

GBR Nacra 17 entries:

John GIMSON and Anna BURNET (Team GB)

Ben SAXTON and Nicola BONIFACE entered for Worlds only

GBR 49er entries:

Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL (Team GB)

Jack HAWKINS aand Chris THOMAS

Chris TAYLOR and Rhos HAWES

GBR 49erFX entries:

Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY (Team GB)

