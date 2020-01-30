Decomposed body of Brit found on yacht

A British man last seen alive almost two months ago while trying to sail solo around the world has been found dead on his yacht.

Window cleaner Mark Brennan’s decomposed body was discovered on his 30-ft boat, the Avrio, about 80 miles off Jamaica on Monday 27 January.

A search and rescue plane from Curacao spotted the yacht drifting in the sea about 150 miles north-east of Aruba three times between December 19 and 21.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported as missing in the Caribbean, and are in contact with the Jamaican authorities”.

Jamaican police are investigating the cause of Mr Brennan’s death.

