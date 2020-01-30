America’s Cup World Series format confirmed for Cagliari

The race format for the first America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) regatta taking place in Cagliari, Sardinia from 23 to 26 April, has been confirmed.

For the first three days of the regatta there will be four races per day of round robin competition when all of the four teams will race each other twice.

The races will be held on a windward-leeward configuration racecourse and last around 20 minutes each. Race winners will score one point and the losers zero points.

On the final day the bottom two teams will contest a single playoff race to decide third and fourth, while the top two teams will face off in a first-to-two-points final.

It has been confirmed that four teams comprising, the holder Emirates Team New Zealand and the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team from Italy, will be joined by two of the three challengers – the British INEOS Team UK and the American NYYC American Magic.

Racing is scheduled for 14:00 – 16:00 hrs each day and fans can book a spot on an official spectator boat to get close to the action. Alternatively they can watch on jumbo screens dotted around the race village.

The ACWS Sardegna – Cagliari event is the opening event of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada.

This event will be followed in 2020 by ACWS regattas in Portsmouth, England from 4 to 7 June, and in Auckland, New Zealand – along with a separate Christmas Race regatta – in between the 17 to 20 December.

Following this in January and February 2021 the Challengers will race for the Prada Cup to decide which of them will take on Emirates Team New Zealand in the Match for the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada, scheduled for 6 to 21 March.

