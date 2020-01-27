America’s Cup – Luna Rossa dismasted off Cagliari

The Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team adopted a relaxed attitude to the first dismasting of an AC75.

With the headline – ‘It’s a new boat and something like this can happen’ – and the strap-line – ‘If you don’t push hard you will never know your limits’ – the Luna Rossa Team announced their first dismasting.

The incident took place Monday afternoon, 27 January, during a sea trial just a few miles off the coast from Marina di Capitana, Cagliari.

No team member was injured in the incident.

Mast, sails and rig were immediately recovered by the sailors onboard, with the help of the shore crew on the support ribs.

They reported that the whole team was already at work to return on the water as soon as possible and resume the training sessions in preparation for the America’s Cup World Series.

The first ACWS event will take place from April 23 to 26, 2020 at Cagliari, Sardinia, the teams will move to Portsmouth, UK for the second ACWS event from the 4 to 7 June.

The third and final event will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, from the 17 to 20 December 2020 prior to the 36th America’s Cup in 2021.

