400 compete for Optimist Trofeo Euromarina in Spain

The Optimist class Trofeo Euromarina was won by Alessandro Cortese of Italy ahead of Rocco Wright of Ireland.

400 competitors completed nine races in Torrevioja, Southern Spain, with Cortese scoring steadily on the final day to overtake Ireland’s Rocco Wright and claim victory.

Wright held the overall lead going into the final day, but despite winning the penultimate race, a DNC in the final race meant he counted an earlier 31 which dropped him to second overall.

Taking third overall was the best girl Lisa Vucetti of Italy, who finished three points ahead of Britain’s Santi Setso-Cosby, who won the final race to take fourth overall.

In the SUB13 category the champion is Balearic Tim Lumbat (FBV) who was 20th overall.

Optimist – Trofeo Euromarina – Final leaders (400 entries)

1st ITA 9017 Alessandro CORTESE u15M – – 37 pts

2nd IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT u15M – – 48 pts

3rd ITA 91 Lisa VUCETTI u15W – – 51 pts

4th GBR 6521 Santi SESTO-COSBY u15M – – 54 pts

5th ESP 3074 AYARZA MONTENEGRO Jaime u15M – – 61 pts

6th ITA 9215 Niccolò PULITO u15M – – 68 pts

7th ESP 732 MESQUIDA BARCELO Marc u15M – – 78 pts

8th ESP 2889 AGUILAR MEDINA Roberto u15M – – 97 pts

9th ESP 3000 GARCIA DE LA CASA Nora u15W – – 111 pts

10th ESP 2900 GARCIA Xavier u15W – – 114 pts

