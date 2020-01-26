King George Gallop victory for Jon Emmett

In gusty conditions, top Radial Sailor Jon Emmett took the Selden SailJuice Winter Series #6.

Counting two race wins from three races, globe-trotting Radial sailor Jon Emmett squeezed out the Contender of Stuart Jones (2,2) to take the King George Gallop, with a two point advantage.

In third place was the 420 of Megan Ferguson and Ethan Davey, counting a 4 and 1, to finish just a point off the two leaders.

Three races were completed in 10 to 20 kts at the King George SC on the north London reservoir.

King George Gallop 2020 – Final overall leaders (72 entries)

1st SLOW Laser Radial Jon EMMETT – Weir Wood SC 1 1 -5 – – 2 pts

2nd FAST Contender Stuart JONES – Datchet Water SC 2 -8 2 – – 4 pts

3rd FAST 420 Megan FERGUSON and Ethan DAVEY – Frensham Pond SC -24 4 1 – – 5 pts

4th SLOW 2000 Simon HORSFIELD and Katie BURRIDGE – Army SA 8 -9 3 – – 11 pts

5th SLOW Topper Antonio PASCALI – Island Barn SC 5 6 -7 – – 11 pts

6th FAST 420 Harry GEORGE and James GEORGE – Lymington Town SC -25 2 10 – – 12 pts

7th FAST RS Aero 7 Peter BARTON – Lymington Town SC 10 3 -19 – – 13 pts

8th SLOW Laser Radial Alastair BROWN – Great Moor SC 3 10 -20 – – 13 pts

9th SLOW Topper James CROSSLEY – Datchet Water SC 6 7 -18 – – 13 pts

10th FAST Norfolk Punt Colin and Oly MURRAY – Invergordon BC 4 -32 12 – – 16 pts

11th SLOW Laser Radial Tony COOPER – King George 11 5 -22 – – 16 pts

12th SLOW Laser Ben FLOWER – Hayling Island SC 12 -14 6 – – 18 pts

13th SLOW GP14 Peter GRAY and Richard PEPPERDINE – Shsc 7 -11 11 – – 18 pts

14th FAST Osprey Martin COONEY and Peter FRITH – Poole YC -16 15 4 – – 19 pts

15th SLOW Laser 4.7 Carys ATTWELL – Rutland SC -18.5 12.5 8 – – 20.5 pts

16th FAST RS Aero 7 Tim HIRE – Lymington Town SC 15 -16 9 – – 24 pts

17th FAST Scorpion Tom GILLARD and Rachael RHODES – Sheffield Viking SC 13 -17 16 – – 29 pts

18th FAST Musto Skiff Luke DRAPER – King George SC 17 -18 14 – – 31 pts

19th SLOW Topper Jack HARDY – Island Barn SC 9 25 74 – – 34 pts

20th SLOW RS Aero 5 David PEATY – Upton Warren SC -26 12.5 24 – – 36.5 pts

21st FAST Hadron H2 Nick CRAIG – Burghfield SC -21 20 17 – – 37 pts

22nd SLOW Enterprise Nigel BIRD and Andy BIRD – RYA 14 27 74 – – 41 pts

23rd FAST K1 Simon HAWKES – Wimbleball SC 18.5 -24 23 – – 41.5 pts

24th SLOW Laser Garry KNOTT – Ogston -23 21 21 – – 42 pts

25th FAST Fireball Dan JOHNSON and Ben LATHAM – Weston SC -37 29 15 – – 44 pts

26th SLOW RS Aero 5 Lily BARRETT – Island Barn SC -32 22 25 – – 47 pts

27th FAST Blaze Ben HARDEN – Burnham SC -29 19 28.5 – – 47.5 pts

28th FAST Vortex Jonathan CARTER – Rickmansworth SC 74 35 13 – – 48 pts

29th SLOW Laser Jim FIFIELD – King George SC 22 26 -27 – – 48 pts

30th FAST Merlin Rocket Mark BARNES and Josh WILCE – Whitstable YC -35.5 23 26 – – 49 pts

Full results available here