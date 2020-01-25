Hempel World Cup Miami – Final Day Results

Medal Race day at the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami all 7 Medal Races LIVE from Miami!.

Conditions not looking good for Saturday’s medal racing with wind speeds expected to drop after 12:00pm (local). Breeze is expected to be in the 4-9 knot range for the morning session.

First up were the women’s 470 fleet and this went to Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France, who won the medal race and the overall event. Second overall were Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO and third Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar POL.

After a short delay the 470 men Rock ‘n’ Rolled their way round the course with Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolás Herenandez taking the medal race win and the overall event.

This was the one event with a British presence. Luke Patience and Chris Grube started the day in ninth and finished in ninth.



In the women’s Radial, Erika Reinek of the USA finished fifth, enough to take the event. A great medal race win for India’s Nethra Kumanan to snatch the bronze behind Vasileia Karachaliou GRE.

One race for the women’s Radial, won by Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece. Erika Reinek of the USA leads overall by two points ahead of Karachaliou.

Men’s 470 – Final leading results after Medal Race :

1st ESP Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz 2 – – 39 pts

2nd JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 6 – – 39 pts

3rd AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 8 – – 41 pts

GBR:

9th GBR Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 12 – – 65 pts

Women’s 470 – Final leading results after Medal Race :

1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 2 – – 20 pts

2nd SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 4 – – 33 pts

3rd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 6 – – 34 pts

Women Radial – Final leading results after Medal Race :

1st USA Erika Reineke 10 – – 24 pts

2nd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 14 – – 30 pts

3rd IND Nethra Kumanan 2 – – 33 pts

Men Laseral – Final leading results after Medal Race :

1st PER Stefano Peschiera 2 – – 21 pts

2nd ARG Francisco Guaragna Rigonat 14 – – 27 pts

3rd ESA Enrique Jose Arathoon Pacas 4 – – 32 pts

