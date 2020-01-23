Hempel World Cup Miami – Thursday Results

Fourth day of racing at the Hempel World Cup Series Miami on Biscayne Bay and the start of the Doublehanded Offshore Event.
In addition to the Olympic class dinghy racing, this year the Miami event is partnering with the SORC Fort Lauderdale to Key West Race to run a ‘simulation’ for the proposed 2024 Olympic event, a Doublehanded Offshore race.
The Doublehanded offshore teams started Thursday, south of Port Everglades, and the boats will race to Key West, with an expected course length of approximately 160 miles. The finish is off of Mallory Square in Key West.
Weather conditions meant a late start for the dinghy classes.
No results available for the 470 classes, and no racing for the Radials.
Completed results to date:
Finn – after 8 races completed:
1st USA 6 Caleb PAINE 1 1 – – 9 pts
2nd USA 91 Luke MULLER 4 -10 – – 25 pts
3rd IRL 9 Oisin McCLELLAND 2 -8 – – 27 pts
Laser men – Leaders after 7 races
1st ARG Francisco GUARAGNA RIGONAT 2 – – 13 pts
2nd PER Stefano PESCHIERA 3 – – 19 pts
3rd ESA Enrique Jose ARATHOON PACAS 6 – – 27 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 10 races
1st USA 11 Pedro PASCUAL 1 – – 16 pts
2nd MEX 11 Ignacio BERENGUER 3 – – 27.5 pts
3rd USA 8 Geronimo NORES 2 – – 31 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 10 races
1st MEX 9 Demita VEGA de LILLE 2 – – 22 pts
2nd JPN 72 Megumi KOMINE 1 – – 25 pts
3rd USA 1 Farrah HALL -7 – – 27 pts
Updates to follow . . .