Hempel World Cup Miami – Day 3

Day 3 of the Hempel World Cup Miami on Biscayne Bay.

For Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men’s 470, a 9th and 5th place keep them in eighth place overall, but does nothing to improve their chances of finishing on the podium.

Their main target now to finish in the top ten and make the medal race on Saturday, the podium will need a bit more Patience and Grube magic!

Matt Belcher and Will Ryan (1, 3) of Australia move into the lead, as Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström (5, 15) drop to second and Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (3, 11) of Greece to third overall.

The American pair Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes (8, 2) gain two places to seventh overall.

In the women’s 470, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of france increase their lead to eight points ahead of Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland.

In the Finn class, Caleb Paine and Luke Muller are going head-to-head for the chance to represent the USA at Tokyo 2020.

Paine (2, 2) has openeds his lead to eight points from countryman Muller. Third is Oisin McClelland (4, 1) of Ireland.

Men’s 470 leading results after 6 races :

1st AUS Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 1 3 – – 19 pts

2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 5 -15 – – 21 pts

3rd GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 3 11 – – 25 pts

4th JPN Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 6 7 – – 25 pts

5th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 4 -10 – – 28 pts

6th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez -16 1 – – 29 pts

7th USA Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes 8 2 – – 32 pts

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 9 5 – – 33 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 6 races

1st FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 1 5 – – 9 pts

2nd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 3 – – 17 pts

3rd SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 2 1 – – 21 pts

Finn – after 6 races completed:

1st USA Caleb Paine 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd USA Luke Muller 3 -6 – – 15 pts

3rd IRL Oisin Mcclelland 4 1 – – 18 pts

Laser men – Leaders after 6 races

1st ARG Francisco Guaragna 3 3 – – 10 pts

2nd PER Stefano Peschiera 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd ESP Joaquín Blanco -41 5 – – 12 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races

1st USA Erika Reineke 2 2 – – 10 pts

2nd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou 1 1 – – 15 pts

3rd ITA Matilda Talluri 3 3 – – 15 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 9 races

1st USA Pedro Pascual 3 3 2 – – 15 pts

2nd MEX Ignacio Berenguer -6 4 4 – – 25 pts

3rd USA Geronimo Nores 1 2 1 – – 29 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 9 races

1st MEX Demita Vega de Lille 4 4 2 – – 20 pts

2nd USA Farrah Hall 2 2 5 – – 22 pts

3rd JPN Megumi Komine 1 5 3 – – 24 pts

