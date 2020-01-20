Sail Melbourne – Day 4 – Squires and Hanson push for Podium places

Going into the final day of the Sail Melbourne Regatta, Tom Squires leads the men’s RSX by two points ahead of Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Tom Reuveny of Israel.
In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by two points from Matt Wearn AUS.
Britain’s Elliot Hanson picked up a win and moves into third place overall, four points ahead of Juan Maegli GUA.
Nick Thompson with a 20th, is now 12th, Michael Becket 23rd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 26th.
In the mixed Radial event, Stefan Elliott-Shircore AUS takes the lead of the Gold fleet ahead of Marit Bouwmeester NED and Michael Compton AUS.
Alison Young (9,10) of Britain is now 10th overall. Finley Dickinson (6,21) moves to 26th overall.
RS:X Men – Leaders after race 12 (17 entries)
1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 4 1 – – 30 pts
2nd ISR Yoav OMER 7 2 5 – – 40 pts
3rd ISR Tom REUVENY 3 5 2 – – 44 pts
4th JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 4 3 4 – – 45 pts
5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 1 3 – – 48 pts
6th HKG Michael CHENG 5 8 6 – – 62 pts
7th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 8 12 -14 – – 66 pts
8th ISR Yoav COHEN 6 6 10 – – 87 pts
9th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 9 10 7 – – 93 pts
10th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 12 7 9 – – 99 pts
11th GBR Andy BROWN 11 11 8 – – 111 pts
Laser – Leaders after Race 6 (69 entries)
1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ 7 – – 23 pts
2nd AUS Matt WEARN 4 – – 25 pts
3rd GBR Elliot HANSON 1 – – 30 pts
4th GUA Juan MAEGLI 8 – – 34 pts
5th NED Duko BOS 6 – – 37 pts
6th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 10 – – 38 pts
7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 11 – – 40 pts
8th NZL George GAUTREY 9 – – 43 pts
9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 23 – – 47 pts
10th ITA Alessio SPADONI 17 – – 49 pts
11th AUS Tom BURTON 25 – – 54 pts
12th GBR Nick THOMPSON 20 – – 61 pts
Radial mixed – Leaders after race 7 (85 entries)
1st AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 1 – – 13 pts
2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 – – 13 pts
3rd AUS Michael COMPTON -23 – – 19 pts
4th IRL Annalise MURPHY 4 – – 19 pts
5th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 6 – – 25 pts
6th AUS Frazer BREW 7 – – 28 pts
7th NED Maxime JONKER -17 – – 37 pts
8th NOR Line Flem HOST 12 – – 38 pts
9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 5 – – 42 pts
10th GBR Alison YOUNG 10 – – 47 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after race 12 (16 entries)
1st ISR Noy DRIHAN 1 2 1 – – 18 pts
2nd FRA Charline PICON 7 5 -10 – – 33 pts
3rd Poland Maja DZIARNOWSKA 2 1 3 – – 42 pts
4th HKG Hei Man CHAN 3 4 2 – – 49 pts
5th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 4 3 7 – – 52 pts
6th ISR Maya MORRIS 6 10 -12 – – 64 pts
Finn – Leaders after 8 races
1st AUS Jake LILLEY 2 -3 – – 9 pts
2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 3 2 – – 17 pts
3rd NOR Anders PEDERSEN 1 1 – – 18 pts
4th CAN Tom Ramshaw 4 4 – – 21 pta
5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM 6 5 – – 37 pts
6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 5 6 – – 39 pts
7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI 7 7 – – 49 pts