Sail Melbourne – Day 4 – Squires and Hanson push for Podium places

Going into the final day of the Sail Melbourne Regatta, Tom Squires leads the men’s RSX by two points ahead of Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Tom Reuveny of Israel.

In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by two points from Matt Wearn AUS.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson picked up a win and moves into third place overall, four points ahead of Juan Maegli GUA.

Nick Thompson with a 20th, is now 12th, Michael Becket 23rd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 26th.

In the mixed Radial event, Stefan Elliott-Shircore AUS takes the lead of the Gold fleet ahead of Marit Bouwmeester NED and Michael Compton AUS.

Alison Young (9,10) of Britain is now 10th overall. Finley Dickinson (6,21) moves to 26th overall.

RS:X Men – Leaders after race 12 (17 entries)

1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 4 1 – – 30 pts

2nd ISR Yoav OMER 7 2 5 – – 40 pts

3rd ISR Tom REUVENY 3 5 2 – – 44 pts

4th JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 4 3 4 – – 45 pts

5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 1 3 – – 48 pts

6th HKG Michael CHENG 5 8 6 – – 62 pts

7th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 8 12 -14 – – 66 pts

8th ISR Yoav COHEN 6 6 10 – – 87 pts

9th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 9 10 7 – – 93 pts

10th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 12 7 9 – – 99 pts

11th GBR Andy BROWN 11 11 8 – – 111 pts

Laser – Leaders after Race 6 (69 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ 7 – – 23 pts

2nd AUS Matt WEARN 4 – – 25 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON 1 – – 30 pts

4th GUA Juan MAEGLI 8 – – 34 pts

5th NED Duko BOS 6 – – 37 pts

6th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 10 – – 38 pts

7th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 11 – – 40 pts

8th NZL George GAUTREY 9 – – 43 pts

9th NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 23 – – 47 pts

10th ITA Alessio SPADONI 17 – – 49 pts

11th AUS Tom BURTON 25 – – 54 pts

12th GBR Nick THOMPSON 20 – – 61 pts

Radial mixed – Leaders after race 7 (85 entries)

1st AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 1 – – 13 pts

2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 3 – – 13 pts

3rd AUS Michael COMPTON -23 – – 19 pts

4th IRL Annalise MURPHY 4 – – 19 pts

5th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 6 – – 25 pts

6th AUS Frazer BREW 7 – – 28 pts

7th NED Maxime JONKER -17 – – 37 pts

8th NOR Line Flem HOST 12 – – 38 pts

9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 5 – – 42 pts

10th GBR Alison YOUNG 10 – – 47 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after race 12 (16 entries)

1st ISR Noy DRIHAN 1 2 1 – – 18 pts

2nd FRA Charline PICON 7 5 -10 – – 33 pts

3rd Poland Maja DZIARNOWSKA 2 1 3 – – 42 pts

4th HKG Hei Man CHAN 3 4 2 – – 49 pts

5th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 4 3 7 – – 52 pts

6th ISR Maya MORRIS 6 10 -12 – – 64 pts

Finn – Leaders after 8 races

1st AUS Jake LILLEY 2 -3 – – 9 pts

2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 3 2 – – 17 pts

3rd NOR Anders PEDERSEN 1 1 – – 18 pts

4th CAN Tom Ramshaw 4 4 – – 21 pta

5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM 6 5 – – 37 pts

6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 5 6 – – 39 pts

7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI 7 7 – – 49 pts

Full results available here