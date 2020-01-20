Hempel World Cup Series Miami – Day 1

Racing has started at the 2nd round of the Hempel World Cup Series in Miami, USA.

The weather for Monday features mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with a light Northwest breeze. The wind speed will be in the 5-10 knot range, increasing to 10-14 knots. The high temp for Monday is 74 degrees.

For British interests the only Team GB Olympic entry are Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men’s 470 where there are 32 entries. They face a quality fleet including all the teams that finished ahead of them at the 2019 Worlds, where they were seventh.

Men’s 470 results at present show the result of Race 1 – 1st Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes USA, 2nd Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR and 3rd Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström SWE.

In the Finn class two races completed – 1st USA Caleb Paine won both and leads from 2nd UKR Georgii Paches (3, 2) with 3rd CAN Kyle Martin (2, 4).

In the women’s Radial after race 1 – 1st LTU Viktorija Andrulyte, 2nd ROU Ebru Bolat and 3rd MEX Elena Oetling.

Updates to follow . . .

