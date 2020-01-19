Sail Melbourne – Day 3 and Squires extends RS:X lead

Day 3 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta and Tom Squires continued to lead the men’s RSX, adding two more wins to his score.

Squires now leads by five points from Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Tom Reuveny of Israel.

In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by five points from Matt Wearn AUS with third Thomas Saunders NZL. Tom Burton AUS was black flagged and drops to 7th overall.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson scored a ninth and is now eighth overall. Nick Thompson had a seventh and remains 14th, Michael Becket 23rd and Lorenzo Chiavarni 25th.



In the mixed Radial event, Michael Compton AUS leads, second is Marit Bouwmeester NED and third Stefan Elliott-Shircore AUS.

Alison Young of Britain is now 11th overall. Young Finley Dickinson got a black flag and drops to 32nd overall.

Noy Drihan of Israel leads the women’s RS:X, second is Charline Picon of France, with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland moving into third place.

Two more wins for Jake Lilley of Australia in the Finn fleet, now seven points ahead of Nils Theuninck of Switzerland. Third is Tom Ramshaw of Canada.

In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA lead by four points from Robin Deussen and David Snoad AUS.

In third place are Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff AUS.

RS:X Men – Leaders after race 9 (17 entries)

1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 4 1 1 – – 22 pts

2nd ISR Yoav OMER 3 3 3 – – 27 pts

3rd ISR Tom REUVENY 1 2 2 – – 27 pts

4th JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA -9 5 5 – – 35 pts

5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 8 4 4 – – 39 pts

6th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH 2 8 8 – – 43 pts

7th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 – – 43 pts

8th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 9 9 – – 66 pts

9th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 10 11 11 – – 70 pts

10th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 13 13 – – 75 pts

Laser – Leaders after Race 5 (69 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ -20 – – 16 pts

2nd AUS Matt WEARN 5 – – 21 pts

3rd NZL Thomas SAUNDERS 10 – – 24 pts

4th GUA Juan MAEGLI 3 – – 26 pts

5th AUS Luke ELLIOTT 2 – – 28 pts

6th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD 15 – – 29 pts

7th AUS Tom BURTON -71 – – 29 pts

8th GBR Elliot HANSON 9 – – 29 pts

9th NED Duko BOS 8 – – 31 pts

10th ITA Alessio SPADONI 1 – – 32 pts

Radial mixed – Leaders after race 5 (85 entries)

1st AUS Michael COMPTON 3 – – 7 pts

2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER -44 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE 5 – – 11 pts

4th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 2 – – 11 pts

5th IRL Annalise MURPHY 1 – – 12 pts

6th NOR Line Flem HOST 7 – – 16 pts

7th AUS Frazer BREW -10 – – 17 pts

8th NED Maxime JONKER 4 – – 19 pts

9th BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT 3 – – 22 pts

10th JPN Manami DOI 4 – – 26 pts

11th GBR Alison YOUNG 10 – – 28 pts

Finn – Leaders after 6 races

1st AUS Jake LILLEY 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 2 2 – – 12 pts

3rd CAN Tom RAMSHAW 3 3 – – 14 pts

4th NOR Anders PEDERSEN 4 4 – – 16 pts

5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM 5 6 – – 26 pts

6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 6 5 – – 28 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after race 9

1st ISR Noy DRIHAN -9 1 3 – – 14 pts

2nd FRA Charline PICON 1 2 -6 – – 15 pts

3rd POL Maja DZIARNOWSKA 4 3 1 – – 36 pts

4th ISR Maya MORRIS 3 5 4 – – 37 pts

5th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 7 4 2 – – 38 pts

6th HKG Hei Man CHAN 2 6 5 – – 40 pts

505 – Leaders after race 6 (34 entries)

1st USA Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL 1 -3 – – 6 pts

2nd AUS Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD 4 1 – – 10 pts

3rd AUS Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF 2 -16 – – 19 pts

4th AUS Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH 3 4 – – 20 pts

5th AUS Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER -9 8 – – 20 pts

6th AUS Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS 6 7 – – 32 pts

Full results available here