Sail Melbourne – Day 2

Day 2 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta and Tom Squires in the men’s RS:X is the top British competitor.

With the RS:X men and women now separated into their own fleets, Squires takes a two point lead from Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Makoto Tomizawa of Japan.

Noy Drihan of Israel leads the women’s RS:X, second is Charline Picon of France, with Maya Morris of Israel third.

In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by five points from Tom Burton AUS, with third Thomas Saunders NZL.

Elliot Hanson is best placed of the Brits, gaining two places to sixth overall. Nick Thompson is 14th, Michael Becket 20th and Lorenzo Chiavarni 25th.

In the mixed Radial event, Michael Compton AUS leads, second is Marit Bouwmeester NED and third Sofiane Kari FRA.

Alison Young of Britain is now tenth overall. Young Finley Dickinson won his opening flight of the day and is 20th overall.

Leading the Finn fleet is Jake Lilley of Australia, five points ahead of Nils Theuninck of Switzerland. Third is Anders Pedersen of Norway.



In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA have won three of the four races and lead from Robin Deussen and David Snoad AUS.

In third place are Michael Babbage and James McAllister AUS.

After the windy first day, champagne conditions for Saturday. 8 -12 knots, sunshine and an easy going sea state.

RS:X Men – Leaders after 6 races

1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 5 3 -8 1 6 – – 16 pts

2nd ISR Yoav OMER -11 3 1 10 2 2 – – 18 pts

3rd JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 3 1 5 -6 6 4 – – 19 pts

4th ISR Tom REUVENY 4 4 4 -12 7 3 – – 22 pts

5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 2 2 9 8 -13 – – 23 pts

6th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 3 4 -8 – – 25 pts

7th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH -10 8 8 1 3 9 – – 29 pts

8th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 8 9 -12 5 9 7 – – 38 pts

9th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 -12 10 11 12 1 – – 41 pts

10th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 7 -19 2 19 11 – – 44 pts

11th GBR Andy BROWN 12 -14 13 4 5 14 – – 48 pts

Laser – Leaders after Race 4 (69 entries)

1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ 1 -9 4 2 – – 7 pts

2nd AUS Tom BURTON 2 5 -17 5 – – 12 pts

3rd NZL Thomas SAUNDERS -71 1 5 8 – – 14 pts

4th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -15 3 2 9 – – 14 pts

5th AUS Matt WEARN 4 -24 1 11 – – 16 pts

6th GBR Elliot HANSON 8 4 8 -22 – – 20 pts

7th NZL George GAUTREY -18 2 6 13 – – 21 pts

8th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM 7 7 -11 7 – – 21 pts

9th NED Duko BOS 3 17 -38 3 – – 23 pts

10th GUA Juan MAEGLI -20 10 7 6 – – 23 pts

Radial mixed – Leaders after race 4 (85 entries)

1st AUS Michael COMPTON 1 -7 2 1 – – 4 pts

2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 1 -3 3 1 – – 5 pts

3rd FRA Sofiane KARIM 2 -6 1 2 – – 5 pts

4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -5 1 2 4 – – 7 pts

5th NOR Line Flem HOST -12 6 1 2 – – 9 pts

6th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 4 2 -8 3 – – 9 pts

7th AUS Frazer BREW 3 2 -8 5 – – 10 pts

8th IRL Annalise MURPHY 4 -11 5 3 – – 12 pts

9th NED Maxime JONKER 2 4 -10 9 – – 15 pts

10th GBR Alison YOUNG 3 9 6 -11 – – 18 pts

Finn – Leaders after 4 races

1st AUS Jake LILLEY 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 3 -4 1 4 – – 8 pts

3rd NOR Anders PEDERSEN -4 2 4 2 – – 8 pts

4th CAN Tom RAMSHAW 2 -3 3 3 – – 8 pts

5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM -6 5 5 5 – – 15 pts

6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 5 -6 6 6 – – 17 pts

7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI -7 7 7 7 – – 21 pts

8th AUS David ELLIS 8 -9 9 9 – – 26 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races

1st ISR Noy DRIHAN 1 1 1 -4 2 1 – – 6 pts

2nd FRA Charline PICON 2 2 2 1 1 -4 – – 8 pts

3rd ISR Maya MORRIS 8 -11 6 3 5 3 – – 25 pts

4th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 6 4 5 5 -9 5 – – 25 pts

5th HKG Hei Man CHAN 5 7 4 7 4 -10 – – 27 pts

6th Poland Maja DZIARNOWSKA 4 6 -15 6 10 2 – – 28 pts

7th FRA Lucie BELBEOCH -14 5 3 8 8 12 – – 36 pts

8th ISR Noga GELLER 10 9 7 9 3 -13 – – 38 pts

9th DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN 9 10 -16 2 11 8 – – 40 pts

10th JPN Megumi ISEDA 3 8 10 10 -12 11 – – 42 pts

505 – Leaders after 4 races (34 entries)

1st USA Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL 1 -2 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd AUS Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD -6 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd AUS Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th AUS Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF 4 -5 4 4 – – 12 pts

5th AUS Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH 2 -6 5 6 – – 13 pts

6th AUS Peter WOOLMAN and Phil SCAPENS 8 4 6 -22 – – 18 pts

7th AUS Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS 7 7 -8 5 – – 19 pts

8th AUS Michael DUFFIELD and Anthony GAUNT 5 -18 10 12 – – 27 pts

9th AUS Jeffrey ROBINSON and Adam WYATT -35 12 7 8 – – 27 pts

10th AUS Alexandra SOUTH and Marcus COOPER 10 9 -12 11 – – 30 pts

