Sail Melbourne – Day 2

Day 2 of the Sail Melbourne Regatta and Tom Squires in the men’s RS:X is the top British competitor.
With the RS:X men and women now separated into their own fleets, Squires takes a two point lead from Yoav Omer of Israel, third is Makoto Tomizawa of Japan.
Noy Drihan of Israel leads the women’s RS:X, second is Charline Picon of France, with Maya Morris of Israel third.
In the men’s Laser Jean-Baptist Bernaaz of France leads by five points from Tom Burton AUS, with third Thomas Saunders NZL.
Elliot Hanson is best placed of the Brits, gaining two places to sixth overall. Nick Thompson is 14th, Michael Becket 20th and Lorenzo Chiavarni 25th.
In the mixed Radial event, Michael Compton AUS leads, second is Marit Bouwmeester NED and third Sofiane Kari FRA.
Alison Young of Britain is now tenth overall. Young Finley Dickinson won his opening flight of the day and is 20th overall.
Leading the Finn fleet is Jake Lilley of Australia, five points ahead of Nils Theuninck of Switzerland. Third is Anders Pedersen of Norway.
In the International 505 fleet, Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA have won three of the four races and lead from Robin Deussen and David Snoad AUS.
In third place are Michael Babbage and James McAllister AUS.
After the windy first day, champagne conditions for Saturday. 8 -12 knots, sunshine and an easy going sea state.
RS:X Men – Leaders after 6 races
1st GBR Tom SQUIRES 1 5 3 -8 1 6 – – 16 pts
2nd ISR Yoav OMER -11 3 1 10 2 2 – – 18 pts
3rd JPN Makoto TOMIZAWA 3 1 5 -6 6 4 – – 19 pts
4th ISR Tom REUVENY 4 4 4 -12 7 3 – – 22 pts
5th KOR Wonwoo CHO 2 2 2 9 8 -13 – – 23 pts
6th HKG Michael CHENG 6 6 6 3 4 -8 – – 25 pts
7th ISR Ofek ELIMELECH -10 8 8 1 3 9 – – 29 pts
8th HKG Ching Yin CHENG 8 9 -12 5 9 7 – – 38 pts
9th ISR Yoav COHEN 7 -12 10 11 12 1 – – 41 pts
10th GBR Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN 5 7 -19 2 19 11 – – 44 pts
11th GBR Andy BROWN 12 -14 13 4 5 14 – – 48 pts
Laser – Leaders after Race 4 (69 entries)
1st FRA Jean-Baptist BERNAZ 1 -9 4 2 – – 7 pts
2nd AUS Tom BURTON 2 5 -17 5 – – 12 pts
3rd NZL Thomas SAUNDERS -71 1 5 8 – – 14 pts
4th NOR Hermann TOMASGAARD -15 3 2 9 – – 14 pts
5th AUS Matt WEARN 4 -24 1 11 – – 16 pts
6th GBR Elliot HANSON 8 4 8 -22 – – 20 pts
7th NZL George GAUTREY -18 2 6 13 – – 21 pts
8th USA Charlie BUCKINGHAM 7 7 -11 7 – – 21 pts
9th NED Duko BOS 3 17 -38 3 – – 23 pts
10th GUA Juan MAEGLI -20 10 7 6 – – 23 pts
Radial mixed – Leaders after race 4 (85 entries)
1st AUS Michael COMPTON 1 -7 2 1 – – 4 pts
2nd NED Marit BOUWMEESTER 1 -3 3 1 – – 5 pts
3rd FRA Sofiane KARIM 2 -6 1 2 – – 5 pts
4th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE -5 1 2 4 – – 7 pts
5th NOR Line Flem HOST -12 6 1 2 – – 9 pts
6th ITA Silvia ZENNARO 4 2 -8 3 – – 9 pts
7th AUS Frazer BREW 3 2 -8 5 – – 10 pts
8th IRL Annalise MURPHY 4 -11 5 3 – – 12 pts
9th NED Maxime JONKER 2 4 -10 9 – – 15 pts
10th GBR Alison YOUNG 3 9 6 -11 – – 18 pts
Finn – Leaders after 4 races
1st AUS Jake LILLEY 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd SUI Nils THEUNINCK 3 -4 1 4 – – 8 pts
3rd NOR Anders PEDERSEN -4 2 4 2 – – 8 pts
4th CAN Tom RAMSHAW 2 -3 3 3 – – 8 pts
5th AUS Lachlan GILHAM -6 5 5 5 – – 15 pts
6th JPN Yuki NISHIO 5 -6 6 6 – – 17 pts
7th JPN Hajime KOKUMAI -7 7 7 7 – – 21 pts
8th AUS David ELLIS 8 -9 9 9 – – 26 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 6 races
1st ISR Noy DRIHAN 1 1 1 -4 2 1 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA Charline PICON 2 2 2 1 1 -4 – – 8 pts
3rd ISR Maya MORRIS 8 -11 6 3 5 3 – – 25 pts
4th JPN Yuki SUNAGA 6 4 5 5 -9 5 – – 25 pts
5th HKG Hei Man CHAN 5 7 4 7 4 -10 – – 27 pts
6th Poland Maja DZIARNOWSKA 4 6 -15 6 10 2 – – 28 pts
7th FRA Lucie BELBEOCH -14 5 3 8 8 12 – – 36 pts
8th ISR Noga GELLER 10 9 7 9 3 -13 – – 38 pts
9th DEN Laerke BUHL-HANSEN 9 10 -16 2 11 8 – – 40 pts
10th JPN Megumi ISEDA 3 8 10 10 -12 11 – – 42 pts
505 – Leaders after 4 races (34 entries)
1st USA Mike HOLT and Rob WOELFEL 1 -2 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd AUS Robin DEUSSEN and David SNOAD -6 1 2 2 – – 5 pts
3rd AUS Michael BABBAGE and James MCALLISTER -3 3 3 3 – – 9 pts
4th AUS Christopher PATERSON and Thor SCHOENHOFF 4 -5 4 4 – – 12 pts
5th AUS Sandy HIGGINS and Paul MARSH 2 -6 5 6 – – 13 pts
6th AUS Peter WOOLMAN and Phil SCAPENS 8 4 6 -22 – – 18 pts
7th AUS Malcolm HIGGINS and Angus HIGGINS 7 7 -8 5 – – 19 pts
8th AUS Michael DUFFIELD and Anthony GAUNT 5 -18 10 12 – – 27 pts
9th AUS Jeffrey ROBINSON and Adam WYATT -35 12 7 8 – – 27 pts
10th AUS Alexandra SOUTH and Marcus COOPER 10 9 -12 11 – – 30 pts